Following a two-day pretrial concerning a second-degree murder charge for the 2022 overdose death of a Shingle Springs woman, El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Vicki Ashworth ruled Wednesday that evidence against alleged fentanyl dealer Kamaal Yusuf was substantial enough to warrant a full trial.
Yusuf stands accused of selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, commonly known as blue M30s, to a Shingle Springs couple that resulted in the May 26, 2022, overdose-related death of 20-year-old Gillian Peterson-Murray.
Testifying on the stand Tuesday, Peterson-Murray's boyfriend Michael Keane told the court about their relationship and the circumstances surrounding her death. Keane and Peterson-Murray had been dating two years and lived in her father's house on South Shingle Road. After tearing his ACL around a year prior to Peterson-Murray's death, Keane was prescribed OxyContin for his pain. After the 30-day prescription ran out, Keane said they began to acquire pills through a dealer and he and his girlfriend would do the drug occasionally — every other week or monthly, by his estimate. The two would also drink on the weekends, according to Keane.
Looking for a resupply in May 2022, the couple used the app Snapchat to find a potential plug — a slang term for drug dealer. A friend on the app was promoting another account going by the moniker "Mr. Sneeze" — their username on the app was "Sia Mosley" — who was advertising pills for sale. Keane recalled using Snapchat messages to arrange a meeting and met with "Mosley" at the Taco Bell on Iron Point Road in Folsom. Keane's recollection of the events contained some inconsistencies between initial interviews and his testimony regarding the date of the meeting but license plate recognition and GPS data collected by El Dorado County sheriff's detectives determined the meeting took place Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Keane and Peterson-Murray went home after the deal and both took half a pill by crushing them and snorting the powder. Keane said "Mosley" advised him to take less than a whole pill when selling them, saying they were "stronger than regular Oxy." Counterfeit pills — known as "pressed" or "fake" pills — that contain fentanyl are more likely to have inconsistent dosages; a Drug Enforcement Agency study found that more than 60% of such pills tested contained more than a lethal dose.
"They were a lot stronger than what we were used to," Keane said.
The following week on a Wednesday night, Keane said he and Peterson-Murray "used a little more, a pill each," and had also shared some drinks, including a bottle of champagne. Both passed out and when Keane woke he saw his girlfriend was not breathing. He woke up her father, who attempted to perform CPR, and called 911. Firefighters took Peterson-Murray to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Toxicological analysis done on blood taken from Peterson-Murray indicated nicotine, alcohol, norfentanyl, fentanyl, caffeine, alcohol, cotinine and sertraline were present in her system. Peterson-Murray had a blood alcohol content of .123, while fentanyl was present in her system at 8.9 nanograms per 100 ml — more than twice a lethal dose.
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Roberts testified a medical examination determined Peterson-Murray's cause of death was attributed to the combined effects of alcohol and fentanyl. When questioned on the stand, Roberts indicated that the fentanyl alone was the lethal factor and the exacerbating interaction between the drug and alcohol was minimal. Yusuf's attorney Patrick Hanly questioned why the coroner's report attributed the cause of death to the interaction of the two substances if fentanyl alone was claimed to be the cause; Roberts responded he did not know.
Keane testified that the deal with "Mosley" was short — no longer than a minute or two — and stated he recognized the dealer as Yusuf, who was present in the courtroom. In prior photographic lineups, including one that took place during the pretrial with Yusuf sitting nearby, Keane did not positively identify the photo of Yusuf.
A point of contention in the pretrial was Yusuf's arm tattoo; interview recordings played during cross examination by Hanly indicate Keane recalled "Mosley" as having a large tattoo on the inside forearm or hand of his right arm. Yusuf does not have such a tattoo but does have one on his upper right arm between his elbow and shoulder.
The investigation that opened following Peterson-Murray's death used the Snapchat lead to set up an undercover buy from "Mosley." EDSO narcotics detective Evan Richardson went undercover and performed the hand-to-hand deal in Folsom; the original meeting place was set for El Dorado Hills but had to be moved due to the short notice officers had. Communication between "Mosely" and Richardson indicated his girlfriend, driving a white Mercedes SUV, would conduct the transaction — 25 blue M30s for $250.
After the transaction, detectives tailed the vehicle to a home in the 4000 block on Dover Street in West Sacramento. An additional vehicle was located at the home, a black Lexus SUV that matched the description given by Keane. Detectives tailed the Lexus, at one time witnessing the driver pull over to the wrong side of a street to conduct a drug deal, according to Richardson. Richardson stated he had an unobstructed view of the Lexus' driver multiple times and identified Yusuf as the driver.
When officers later attempted to stop the Lexus at a Safeway, Richardson claims Yusuf quickly pulled away and drove at high speed out of the parking lot; officers did not continue the chase in the interest of public safety. Richardson estimates the vehicle passed through one street intersection at a speed between 60-70 miles per hour.
Using a search warrant, detectives searched Yusuf's Dover Street home and discovered two safes containing tens of thousands of dollars, more than 5,000 pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and Yusuf's social security card. Multiple cell phones were recovered from the home, as well as marijuana processed for sale bearing branding made to look like the Trix cereal rabbit mascot with droopy features and bloodshot eyes. Similar packaging was provided to EDSO by an El Dorado Hills 15-year-old who claimed to have also bought drugs from "Mr. Sneeze." The minor, identified by detectives as S.H., did not single out Yusuf's picture in a photo lineup, but did list it as one of two possibilities.
Yusuf was arrested at his parent's home in Elk Grove's Lakeside community Jan. 23. Roberts testified that, unbidden by him, Yusuf shared a personal experience where he had been slipped fentanyl and "almost died" while being transported to the El Dorado County Jail. While in jail, phone recordings show Yusuf repeatedly attempted to direct his brother to delete information remotely from his phones.
Yusuf's trial for charges including second-degree murder and selling marijuana to a minor is estimated to last 9 days, and is set to begin Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of El Dorado County Superior Court. Prior to the trial, a readiness and settlement hearing is set for Sept. 15.
