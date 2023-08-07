Yusuf leaving pretrial

Kamaal Yusuf exits the courtroom Wednesday following Judge Vicki Ashworth's decision that the case against him would merit a trial. The trial is set to begin Oct. 17. Mountain Democrat photo by Odin Rasco

 Odin Rasco

Following a two-day pretrial concerning a second-degree murder charge for the 2022 overdose death of a Shingle Springs woman, El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Vicki Ashworth ruled Wednesday that evidence against alleged fentanyl dealer Kamaal Yusuf was substantial enough to warrant a full trial.

Yusuf stands accused of selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, commonly known as blue M30s, to a Shingle Springs couple that resulted in the May 26, 2022, overdose-related death of 20-year-old Gillian Peterson-Murray. 

