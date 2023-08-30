The El Dorado County and Diamond Springs-El Dorado fire protection districts have formed a joint second battalion.
Within both districts’ response areas there will now always be two chief officers on duty, according to a news release from El Dorado County Fire. Fire officials say this change will benefit emergency response and district operations. The chief officers took on their new roles beginning Saturday from Camino and Diamond Springs fire stations.
Fire officials note there are frequently multiple concurrent emergency incidents that require a chief officer to respond; having an additional chief on duty assures there is "resilience in the district to answer a second call."
The fire districts previously had only one 24-hour chief on duty each day. With two chiefs splitting the response area, crews should have faster response times as well, El Dorado County Fire Capt. Jacob Poganski explained.
The chiefs will also now only be responsible to manage three stations each, down from six, Poganski added.
The dual-battalion model was made possible through shared service agreements between both agencies, as well as existing cooperative relationships, fire officials note. Roles within both agencies were reallocated to facilitate this model without the need for additional personnel.
El Dorado County Fire provides fire, rescue and EMS services in the communities of Placerville, Shingle Springs, Pollock Pines, Camino, Pleasant Valley, Cool, Coloma, Lotus, Pilot Hill, Pleasant Valley, Oak Hill, Strawberry and Kyburz. Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire provides services within Diamond Springs, El Dorado and Logtown.
