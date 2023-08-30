The El Dorado County and Diamond Springs-El Dorado fire protection districts have formed a joint second battalion.

Within both districts’ response areas there will now always be two chief officers on duty, according to a news release from El Dorado County Fire. Fire officials say this change will benefit emergency response and district operations. The chief officers took on their new roles beginning Saturday from Camino and Diamond Springs fire stations.

