California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber speaks before the filled council chamber, celebrating the work of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Council. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to establish the first voter registration agency in the nation to be located on tribal land. Mountain Democrat photo by Odin Rasco
Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Chairwoman Regina Cuellar, left, displays the declaration signed by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. Courtesy photo
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Council made history during a special event Tuesday morning, designating a voter registration center on tribal land — the first of its kind in the nation.
Approving a resolution accepting the designation of the Shingle Springs Health and Wellness Center as a voter registration agency under the National Voter Registration Act, the council was joined by guests including California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber to mark the occasion.
"This designates the first tribal medical facility as a voter registration agency, the first one in the nation," Weber said. "We're excited about that because in California, we want to make sure every person who is eligible to vote has an opportunity to vote."
The designation of a new registration agency is built off the NVRA, passed in 1993, which opened the doors for residents to register to vote through the Department of Motor Vehicles and social service agencies. President Joe Biden expanded the reach of the NVRA March 7, 2021, with an executive order that allowed Indian health service facilities to also be included as potential registration locations.
"Throughout this nation’s history, voting rights and equitable access to registration has been a key ethical and political issue that as a self-governing people, we understand as an essential right for every citizen," Tribal Chairwoman Regina Cuellar said. “Allowing Indian health service facilities to qualify as voter registration sites under the NVRA meets that goal. Currently, more than one-third of voting age Native Americans are not registered to vote. As a health care center aimed at providing services to every citizen of this tribe and the surrounding community, tribal and non-tribal, our motto of 'healthcare for all' stands true to the spirit of the administration’s executive order, 'voting for all.'"
Voting registration rates for Native Americans are low, owing to a set of hurdles that many other Americans may not encounter, according to Jacqueline De León, staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund.
“Native Americans' registration rates are among the lowest in the country,” De León explained. “This is because Native Americans face logistical barriers that would surprise most Americans. Most Native American homes don’t have addresses and many Native American homes do not receive residential mail.
“This designation provides such a tremendous opportunity for the Shingle Springs community and for Indian country at large," she continued. "At the Shingle Springs Health and Wellness Center, exercising their sovereignty, choosing to accept designation and embracing these registrations, Tribal community members will finally be asked by trusted community members if they’d like to vote.”
To close out the event, tribal member Unhelica Vasquez was led through the process of registering to vote, becoming the first person to register to vote on tribal land through the NVRA.
In hopes it may set a model for other tribes to follow suit, the resolution and policy passed by the tribal council will be made publicly available.
