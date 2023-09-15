The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Council made history during a special event Tuesday morning, designating a voter registration center on tribal land — the first of its kind in the nation.

Approving a resolution accepting the designation of the Shingle Springs Health and Wellness Center as a voter registration agency under the National Voter Registration Act, the council was joined by guests including California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber to mark the occasion. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.