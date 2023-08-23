Four El Dorado County-based restaurants will soon have the opportunity to add liquor to the menu, as the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has announced in a press release that four new on-sale general licenses for public eating places have been authorized.
The application period for the licenses will begin Sept. 11 and go through September 22; only one priority application will be accepted from any one applicant. The filing fee for a priority application will cost $17,335, and must be paid at time of filing. Applications will be accepted at the ABC’s Sacramento district office at 2400 Del Paso Road, Suite 155, Sacramento, CA 95834, or at any other ABC office throughout the state.
If four or fewer applications are received during the filing window, applicants will be notified they have 90 days to complete a formal application for the specific premises. If more than four applications are filed, the opportunity to file a formal application will be determined by a virtual drawing. Unsuccessful drawing participants will be refunded their application fee (minus a $100 service charge) but will retain priority ranking until next year. For an applicant to participate in the drawing, they must have been a California resident for at least 90 days prior to the date of the scheduled drawing.
Potential applicants are encouraged to apply early in the filing window to avoid lengthy wait times. Additional information and instructions regarding applications will be made available in coming weeks at abc.ca.gov.
Purchased licenses cannot be sold or transferred for a price greater than the original fee paid by the seller or transferor and cannot be transferred from one county to another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.