Four El Dorado County-based restaurants will soon have the opportunity to add liquor to the menu, as the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has announced in a press release that four new on-sale general licenses for public eating places have been authorized. 

The application period for the licenses will begin Sept. 11 and go through September 22; only one priority application will be accepted from any one applicant. The filing fee for a priority application will cost $17,335, and must be paid at time of filing. Applications will be accepted at the ABC’s Sacramento district office at 2400 Del Paso Road, Suite 155, Sacramento, CA 95834, or at any other ABC office throughout the state.

