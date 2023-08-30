Goats graze 2022

Goats graze in Placerville in 2022. Mountain Democrat file photo by Krysten Kellum

As part of Placerville's continued efforts to remain fire-safe, goats are gearing up to graze at multiple city properties once again.

Approved by the Placerville City Council in early August, a new contract with CAPRA Environmental Services Corp. will have more than 66 acres of city property visited by herds of goats. The caprine custodians will be unleashed in order to bring down brush and grass as a means of fuel reduction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Tom Cumpston
Tom Cumpston

Mr. Rasco, I hope you will update your story when the city responds. The goats did excellent work in Gold Bug Park (and the City’s mastication equipment followed up to excellent effect), but nature never sleeps, and I would like to see that park in particular kept more fire-safe than it has in the past.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.