As part of Placerville's continued efforts to remain fire-safe, goats are gearing up to graze at multiple city properties once again.
Approved by the Placerville City Council in early August, a new contract with CAPRA Environmental Services Corp. will have more than 66 acres of city property visited by herds of goats. The caprine custodians will be unleashed in order to bring down brush and grass as a means of fuel reduction.
Six sites have been identified as needing attention from the hooved helpers, according the contract resolution approved by the council. The services will cost $45,470.30, an amount less than had been budgeted for by the city and the smaller bid of the two received from different goat-grazing businesses.
The city has worked with the Rancho Cordova-based CAPRA before, hiring them in 2022 to visit Gold Bug Park, Lions Park and the slope north of lower Main Street/Placerville Drive under the El Dorado Trail — parcels city leaders prioritized for fire fuels management.
City documents show the contract to graze roughly 53 acres on the three properties in 2022 cost $31,341. City leadership appropriated just over $400,000 of American Rescue Plant Act funds to pay for goat grazing in 2021.
Though the gardener goats may be fun to see, city of Placerville officials ask that children and leashed pets be kept at a reasonable distance.
City staff were reached out to for information on when and where the goats will be deployed this year but did not respond by press time.
(1) comment
Mr. Rasco, I hope you will update your story when the city responds. The goats did excellent work in Gold Bug Park (and the City’s mastication equipment followed up to excellent effect), but nature never sleeps, and I would like to see that park in particular kept more fire-safe than it has in the past.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.