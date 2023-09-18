The California Department of Public Health released new guidance last week recommending all Californians stay up to date with the newest COVID-19 vaccine.
With winter on the horizon — and the respiratory virus season that comes along with it — CDPH officials are recommending state residents get an updated COVID shot that has recently received federal approval.
In order to maintain a higher level of protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, everyone 5 years or older is encouraged to receive a dose of the updated vaccine, provided it has been two months or longer since the most recent dose.
Getting vaccinated may also minimize symptoms from COVID-19 if one does get infected, allowing them to return to their daily life faster, according to information from the CDPH. Recommendations for younger children depend on the number of doses received previously.
CDPH representatives emphasize individuals at a high risk of illness from the coronavirus due to advanced age or underlying illness should immediately get the new vaccine. This group is most vulnerable to a more severe reaction to the disease and the worst outcomes possible.
“Staying up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to keep your immunity strong and protect yourself and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón. “As we enter the winter season, it is crucial that all individuals remain up to date with vaccinations when they’re eligible, including flu, COVID-19 and RSV.”
El Dorado County Health and Human Services will receive doses of the new vaccine, though when they will get them — and how many they will get — is unknown at this time, according to Carla Hass, director of communications for the county. Residents have to meet eligibility requirements to get a shot provided by the county (income thresholds, Medi-Cal participants, certain ethnicities, etc.) and there are two categories: kids (6 months-18 years) and adults (19 and older).
Who should get vaccinated
- Everyone age 5 and up: Everyone 5 years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccination, is eligible to receive a single dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been at least two months since the last dose.
- Younger children and infants: Infants and younger children, 6 months through 4 years of age, who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of the updated vaccine. The timing and number of doses depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received.
- Unvaccinated younger children and infants: Unvaccinated infants and younger children, 6 months through 4 years of age, are eligible to receive three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
When and how to schedule vaccination
Initial supplies of updated COVID-19 vaccine are expected in California in the coming weeks. For added convenience, COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines can all be administered in the same visit. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or contacting a local pharmacy or healthcare provider.
How to pay for a COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be free for most Americans through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers.
The CDC’s Bridge Access Program will provide limited quantities of COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults through December 2024. The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children (18 and younger) who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of inability to pay.
CDPH’s virus prevention tips
The best defense against COVID-19 and other winter viruses starts with good prevention. Follow these five tips to protect yourself and others:
- Stay up to date on vaccines: Vaccines reduce the chances of infection and are the best defense to limit severe illness and death. COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines will all be available for this winter season.
- Stay home if sick, test for COVID and treat if needed: Staying home when you’re sick slows the spread of COVID-19, flu, RSV, and even the common cold. If you have symptoms, test for COVID-19 and contact your doctor immediately to seek treatment. Treatments work best when started right after symptoms begin.
- Consider wearing a mask in indoor public places: Wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of respiratory viruses, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.
- Wash hands: Frequent hand washing with soap and warm water, for at least 20 seconds, is an easy and very effective way to prevent getting sick and spreading germs.
- Cover coughs or sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of winter viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.
(1) comment
Brawndo has what plants crave! President Comacho 2024! Operation Warp Speed and Space Force to the rescue! Oh my goodness, this has become so unbelievably comical! "I've had 7 boosters and Covid 3 times" - Idiot 2023.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.