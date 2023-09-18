The California Department of Public Health released new guidance last week recommending all Californians stay up to date with the newest COVID-19 vaccine.

With winter on the horizon — and the respiratory virus season that comes along with it — CDPH officials are recommending state residents get an updated COVID shot that has recently received federal approval. 

Half Breed
Half Breed

Brawndo has what plants crave! President Comacho 2024! Operation Warp Speed and Space Force to the rescue! Oh my goodness, this has become so unbelievably comical! "I've had 7 boosters and Covid 3 times" - Idiot 2023.

