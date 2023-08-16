A 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Placerville resident Monique Benavidez faced sentencing from Judge Mark Ralphs in El Dorado County Superior Court Monday.
Brandon Heckley was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison, with a lifetime on parole if he is to ever be released from custody. The sentence was determined in accordance with a plea agreement. Ralphs shared that, though he felt the plea agreement was in the interest of serving justice, the term of Heckley's sentence was less than he would have otherwise given.
"This is a tragic, tragic case," Ralphs said after sentencing. "As it has already been said, no parent should have to bury their own child. And no child should have to see their parent a victim of three gunshot wounds dying and bleeding out on the floor. Mr. Heckley, if I could give you more time, I would."
El Dorado County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home on Mossy Oak Trail, a private road off Cedar Ravine Road, the evening of Oct. 3, 2022, following reports of a woman with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, 35-year-old Benavides was already dead, and Heckley was located near the home and taken into custody, Sgt. Alexander Sorey told the Mountain Democrat at the time.
Speaking to the court and many of Benavidez's friends and family members collected in the gallery prior to being sentenced, Heckley read a statement he had prepared.
"On Oct. 3, 2022, I made a decision I much regret by drinking and doing cocaine," Heckley began. "I regret that I made a series of decisions that resulted in her death."
Emotions where strong in the courtroom, with family members having to excuse themselves from the gallery as Heckley recounted the events that lead to Benavidez's death. Heckley described the evening, stopping by Benavidez's home to pick up her 16-year-old daughter. Heckley shared that he began to grow paranoid and took a firearm that was stored in one of the closets, and while arguing with Benavidez, shot her multiple times.
After shooting Benavidez, Heckley then pulled her daughter into the room and repeatedly asked if another person was still present in the home. Eventually Heckley used force to put the barrel of the weapon into the girl's mouth and again questioned her. Afterward Heckley exited the house and attempted to flee the scene.
"I am sorry for the pain that I caused," Heckley said.
Heckley said prior to the incident he planned to spend the rest of his life with Benavidez and thought of her child as a daughter. Some in the gallery protested what Heckley had said.
"You're not going to say sorry?" yelled a voice. Heckley looked down and did not respond.
Friends and family members took turns to give victim impact statements prior to Ralphs handing down the sentence. A common theme in the stories shared revolved around Benavidez's kindness and supportive presence in her family member's lives.
"Monique was a good girl. A good daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend. A good, good person. This should never have happened to her. We're all at a loss," Benavidez's mother Melissa Bethel said, addressing Heckley directly at the end of her statement. "Even your mother is losing her son and you just sit there, emotionless and with no remorse."
Benavidez's cousin Hulena Bethel shared the pain she felt following the news. She and Benavidez had just spoken on the phone the day of the incident, talking excitedly about Bethel's wedding plans.
"We should have been planning a wedding, not her funeral," Hulena read from her prepared statement. "She should be here to see her daughter going into her last year of high school. Both of them were robbed of that opportunity. Life without her feels like a tragic, senseless nightmare. As long as our hearts are beating, they will be broken."
Monique's father Joey Benavidez spoke passionately for more than half an hour, saying he wanted to touch on every point he could for the people who weren't able to speak that day.
"You took my daughter. You took my life. Broke it into pieces and I just can't pick them up. Your actions are unforgivable," Joey said. "I'm trying to find a will to live. I have to be a father again to my granddaughter. I don't know if I can do it.
"I protected Monique because she was a diamond in my pocket. And the brief minute I wasn't there, you did what you did. You're going to prison, and that may be hell, but my hell is hotter. Only 56 years? That's nothing."
