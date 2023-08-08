The single-wide manufactured home on Arbolado Lane had fire spreading below the structure and within the walls when firefighters arrived, according to EDHFD Deputy Chief Michael Lilienthal. Courtesy photo
An El Dorado Hills Fire Department firefighter works to help battle a fire at an El Dorado Hills home that sent one crew member to the hospital with minor injuries Monday night. Courtesy photo
A fire that burned the bottom of a single-wide manufactured home in El Dorado Hills sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries Monday night.
A resident of the home, located on the 1500 block of Arbolado Lane, noticed smoke rising from the floor and called emergency services; crews from the El Dorado Hills, Rescue and Cal Fire/Cameron Park fire departments arrived at the home at 8:48 p.m. Firefighters found the fire was spreading under the structure and inside the walls of the home, according to EDHFD Deputy Chief Michael Lilienthal.
While fighting the flames, a firefighter fell through the weakened floor. The firefighter was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Occupants of the home were able to escape without injury; one man was assessed for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital.
Fire damage is estimated at $100,000, according to Lilienthal, and the cause was determined to have been accidental.
