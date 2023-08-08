A fire that burned the bottom of a single-wide manufactured home in El Dorado Hills sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries Monday night.

A resident of the home, located on the 1500 block of Arbolado Lane, noticed smoke rising from the floor and called emergency services; crews from the El Dorado Hills, Rescue and Cal Fire/Cameron Park fire departments arrived at the home at 8:48 p.m. Firefighters found the fire was spreading under the structure and inside the walls of the home, according to EDHFD Deputy Chief Michael Lilienthal. 

