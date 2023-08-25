During the Aug. 8 meeting of the South Lake Tahoe City Council members of the community stepped forward to ask the council to ban horse drawn carriages in Heavenly Village, citing alleged mistreatment of the horses.
“We care about bears and puppies in Tahoe, we should give equal concern and care to horses,” Angie Reegan, owner of Peace Love Tahoe said in a statement to the council, asking council members to look further into the carriages.
A petition gained support after it was launched, followed by public outcry, but according to Dwight and Dianna Borges, owners of Borges Sleigh and Carriage Rides, the petition is not based in facts. The Borges family has been operating the business for five decades.
“(The business) started in 1965 and since that time we have learned a lot,” Dwight said. As a result, Dwight added, “Our horses are the best cared for around.”
The Borges keep their horses at Carson Valley Ranch, home to 12 Belgian draft horses, where they graze on 40 acres of pasture.
“It’s insulting and unfortunate the way things have turned out, but the tourism community has come out to support me directly,” Dwight said.
Duane Wallace, executive director of the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, said the horses are not just part of the Borges family business but part of their family.
Dianna shared that the petition has drawn action from passers-by, screaming hate filled messages at the teamsters, horses and patrons, such as, “Your horses would be better off dead.”
This recent petition is not the first time the Borges family has come under fire.
“We have been dealing with animal rights activists for many years and they have made suggestions for shade and more water and we have made adjustments,” Dwight said. “We have umbrellas for the horses even though they shake and move and spook the horses, but we’ve always had water for them.”
Longtime local and animal rights activist Michelle Schultz filed a witness report with El Dorado County Animal Services, in which she included photos of the horses without water and the dash gauge in her vehicle showing 91 degrees outside.
While the temperature may be inaccurate for the air, it is indicative of the conditions present. “Hot pavement in addition to exhaust fumes create a dangerous environment for the horses,” Schultz said.
The report was given to Animal Services staff and, officials say, an investigation is being completed.
In response to the “lame” horse seen on Facebook, Dwight explained while the horses have been specifically bred for the type of work they do, accidents happen.
“We’ve had a difficult winter. I’m not blaming anyone on pot holes, they happen, but sometimes they’re unavoidable. If the horses do twist an ankle they either stay off it or walk it off,” Dwight said. “One such day a horse did walk into one and had a bit of soreness. We put the horse out in the pasture for two weeks and the vet checked on it a couple times.”
Following doctors orders, the horse was given a fresh pair of heat-resistant shoes to protect its hooves. Soon after the horse was given a clean bill of health to return to work.
Of the 12 horses, only three horses are at work each of the four days Borges Sleigh and Carriage Rides is open from noon to 6 p.m., working a total of 18 hours a week, or less.
The Borges are open to communication to better the lives of their horses and welcome the clarity City Council could offer with ordinances, should they so choose to establish them.
“The city does not currently have any ordinances that regulate horse-drawn carriages,” Heather Stroud, attorney for the city of South Lake Tahoe said.
City Manager Joe Irvin added, “At this time city staff has received no direction to do anything with regards to horse-drawn carriages in the city.”
The petition presently has 4,215 signatures and comments from people noting they live in the area and have witnessed animal cruelty.
“As a resident with a business in the casino corridor, where these horses work, I have to agree that these horses carry people in very hot conditions sometimes, and always amidst car and pedestrian traffic,” Jana Menard, a petition supporter commented. “If the carriage rides were off the road, done only in modest amounts, and in consideration of the weather, fine. But sadly that’s not the case.”
