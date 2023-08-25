During the Aug. 8 meeting of the South Lake Tahoe City Council members of the community stepped forward to ask the council to ban horse drawn carriages in Heavenly Village, citing alleged mistreatment of the horses.

“We care about bears and puppies in Tahoe, we should give equal concern and care to horses,” Angie Reegan, owner of Peace Love Tahoe said in a statement to the council, asking council members to look further into the carriages.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.