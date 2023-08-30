mountain quail

Mountain quail are depicted in 2021 Upland Game Bird Stamp art by Jeffrey Klinefelter. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is studying subpopulations of mountain quail. Courtesy photo

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters to provide mountain quail samples for the California Conservation Genomics Project and for the department’s own genetic library. 

This work is a continuation of a mountain quail study project initiated in the fall 2022.  CDFW will accept samples from throughout the native mountain quail range but is particularly interested in mountain quail from Southern California, including the following mountain ranges: Santa Lucia, Diablo, San Gabriel, San Bernardino, Santa Ana, Laguna, southern Sierra Nevada, Tehachapi and east toward the Cottonwood Mountains and Panamint Range.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.