A Placer County judge denied the immediate release of a man classified as a sexually violent predator following a public hearing Sept. 1. His crimes include violent sex acts against two women in El Dorado County in 1991.

Placer County Superior Court judge Garen Horst's July 17 decision to allow for the conditional transient release of William Stephenson, 66, led to significant public outcry, including more than 200 letters being sent to the court. Horst responded to points laid out in the letters, saying he understood the public's sentiments but that he could not make a final determination of Stephenson's release until a viable location and supervision plan were established. The judge denied transient release of Stephenson and also opposed his being housed in a hotel or motel.

