A Placer County judge denied the immediate release of a man classified as a sexually violent predator following a public hearing Sept. 1. His crimes include violent sex acts against two women in El Dorado County in 1991.
Placer County Superior Court judge Garen Horst's July 17 decision to allow for the conditional transient release of William Stephenson, 66, led to significant public outcry, including more than 200 letters being sent to the court. Horst responded to points laid out in the letters, saying he understood the public's sentiments but that he could not make a final determination of Stephenson's release until a viable location and supervision plan were established. The judge denied transient release of Stephenson and also opposed his being housed in a hotel or motel.
During hearing, Horst stated, "I don't have to like the ruling. I don't have to like the law, but I have to rule based on facts."
Eligible for release for a year and a half, all possible placement locations for Stephenson up to this time have fallen through, according to Liberty Healthcare officials. Given the challenges in finding a suitable location, Horst granted Stephenson conditional transient release, meaning he would live at a location without a permanent address, such as in a motel room or in an RV.
Starting the public hearing, Horst explained that clear communication would be vital; he added he had not received an update from Liberty Healthcare, the group supervising Stephenson's release, until that same morning. Leadership at Liberty Healthcare, appearing at the meeting remotely, said they remained committed to finding a placement for Stephenson, having already searched nearly 1,300 properties across Placer County.
Horst stressed the importance of confirmation of housing and laid out the supervisory process for Stephenson post-release.
The release would be Stephenson's second; he was originally sentenced to 31 years in state prison following his conviction of the violent sex acts he committed in El Dorado County. On two separate occasions Stephenson approached a woman on a beach and used a knife to force himself upon them. After serving 18 years of his sentence, Stephenson was classified as a sexually violent predator in 2009 and committed to the Department of State Hospitals until his early release back into the community in 2014.
Stephenson was recommitted to the department's custody following a 2017 arrest in Placer County for possession of child pornography, according to information from the Roseville Police Department.
A review hearing for a status update on Stephenson's eventual release is set for Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. in Department 42 at the Santucci Justice Center, in Roseville, according to information from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
