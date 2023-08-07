Tahoe IRS properties

Two properties at 1274 and 1278 Dedi Ave. in South Lake Tahoe will be sold together Aug. 10. Tahoe Daily Tribune photo by Ashleigh Goodwin 

The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public sale of a cabin with an adjoining lot in South Lake Tahoe Thursday, Aug. 10.

The properties at 1274 and 1278 Dedi Ave., will be sold on site and together at 1 p.m. The properties may be viewed at an open house prior to the sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

