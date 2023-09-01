Lake levels as of Aug. 30-31 Sep 1, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 30Water storage 19,733 acre-feetPercent full 93%Inflow 23.80 cfsOutflow 20.00 cfsFolsom Reservoir as of Aug. 30Water storage 738,396 acre-feetPercent full 76%Inflow 2,264 cfsOutflow 4,289 cfsUnion Valley as of Aug. 30Water storage 207,812 acre-feetPercent full 78%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLoon Lake as of Aug. 30Water storage 54,345 acre-feetPercent full 78%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsIce House as of Aug. 30Water storage 34,511 acre-feetPercent full 79%Inflow 8 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLake Aloha as of Aug. 31Water storage 2,952 acre-feetPercent full 60%Inflow 52.00 cfsOutflow 52.00 cfsEcho Lake as of Aug. 31Water storage 1,983 acre-feetPercent full 102%Inflow 6.59 cfsOutflow 4.18 cfsCaples Lake as of Aug. 31Water storage 21,432 acre-feetPercent full 96%Inflow 29.75 cfsOutflow 57.60 cfsSilver Lake as of Aug. 31Water storage 7,506 acre-feetPercent full 87%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 4.97 cfsSly Park as of Aug. 31Water storage 37,244 acre-feetPercent Full 90.8%Inflow 8.07 cfsOutflow 43.80 cfsAmerican River as of Aug. 31Flow 76.13 cfs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Hydrography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2 years after Caldor, Grizzly Flat residents look for answers Newsom appoints new El Dorado County judge Fuel-clearing goats are coming baaaack El Dorado Hills couple sentenced for tax fraud Rattlesnake Bar body identified; woman was missing since January Local Events
