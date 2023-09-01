Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Aug. 30

Water storage 19,733 acre-feet

Percent full 93%

Inflow 23.80 cfs

Outflow 20.00 cfs

Folsom Reservoir as of Aug. 30

Water storage 738,396 acre-feet

Percent full 76%

Inflow 2,264 cfs

Outflow 4,289 cfs

Union Valley as of Aug. 30

Water storage 207,812 acre-feet

Percent full 78%

Inflow 0 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Loon Lake as of Aug. 30

Water storage 54,345 acre-feet

Percent full 78%

Inflow 0 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Ice House as of Aug. 30

Water storage 34,511 acre-feet

Percent full 79%

Inflow 8 cfs

Outflow 0 cfs

Lake Aloha as of Aug. 31

Water storage 2,952 acre-feet

Percent full 60%

Inflow 52.00 cfs

Outflow 52.00 cfs

Echo Lake as of Aug. 31

Water storage 1,983 acre-feet

Percent full 102%

Inflow 6.59 cfs

Outflow 4.18 cfs

Caples Lake as of Aug. 31

Water storage 21,432 acre-feet

Percent full 96%

Inflow 29.75 cfs

Outflow 57.60 cfs

Silver Lake as of Aug. 31

Water storage 7,506 acre-feet

Percent full 87%

Inflow 0 cfs

Outflow 4.97 cfs

Sly Park as of Aug. 31

Water storage 37,244 acre-feet

Percent Full 90.8%

Inflow 8.07 cfs

Outflow 43.80 cfs

American River as of Aug. 31

Flow 76.13 cfs

