Lake levels as of Sept. 12-14 Mountain Democrat staff Mountain Democrat staff Author email Sep 18, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Sept. 13Water storage 19,407 acre-feetPercent full 92%Inflow 23.63 cfsOutflow 18.75 cfsFolsom Reservoir as of Sept. 12Water storage 705,403 acre-feetPercent full 72%Inflow 2,223 cfsOutflow 3,244 cfsUnion Valley as of Sept. 12Water storage 193,520 acre-feetPercent full 73%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLoon Lake as of Sept. 12Water storage 51,158 acre-feetPercent full 74%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsIce House as of Sept. 12Water storage 33,470 acre-feetPercent full 77%Inflow 8 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLake Aloha as of Sept. 14Water storage 1,958 acre-feetPercent full 40%Inflow 45.00 cfsOutflow 45.00 cfsCaples Lake as of Sept. 14Water storage 21,020 acre-feetPercent full 94%Inflow 26.76 cfsOutflow 60.80 cfsEcho Lake as of Sept. 14Water storage 1,963 acre-feetPercent full 101%Inflow 2.06 cfsOutflow 3.83 cfsSilver Lake as of Sept. 14Water storage 7,584 acre-feetPercent full 88%Inflow 0.74 cfsOutflow 4.50 cfsSly Park as of Sept. 14Water storage 36,624 acre-feetPercent Full 89.3%Inflow 8.58 cfsOutflow 33.40 cfsAmerican River as of Sept. 14Flow 70.71 cfs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain Democrat staff Author email Follow Mountain Democrat staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cameron Park man locked up for sexual abuse Things get a little too hot at former Taco Bell Victim ID'd in suspicious Tahoe death Buckeye is new battlefield over 'transphobic' parental notification policy Oxnard Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor Explains Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.