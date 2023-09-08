Lake levels as of Sept. 6-7 Mountain Democrat staff Mountain Democrat staff Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stumpy Meadows Reservoir as of Sept. 6Water storage 19,570 acre-feetPercent full 92%Inflow 25.00 cfsOutflow 18.75 cfsFolsom Reservoir as of Sept. 6Water storage 717,062 acre-feetPercent full 73%Inflow 2,932 cfsOutflow 3,744 cfsUnion Valley as of Sept. 6Water storage 200,194 acre-feetPercent full 75%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLoon Lake as of Sept. 6Water storage 52,826 acre-feetPercent full 76%Inflow 0 cfsOutflow 0 cfsIce House as of Sept. 6Water storage 34,150 acre-feetPercent full 79%Inflow 32 cfsOutflow 0 cfsLake Aloha as of Sept. 7Water storage 2,635 acre-feetPercent full 53%Inflow 45.00 cfsOutflow 45.00 cfsEcho Lake as of Sept. 7Water storage 2,006 acre-feetPercent full 103%Inflow 10.66 cfsOutflow 6.84 cfsCaples Lake as of Sept. 7 Water storage 21,562 acre-feetPercent full 97%Inflow 12.32 cfsOutflow 24.30 cfsSilver Lake as of Sept. 7Water storage 7,823 acre-feetPercent full 91%Inflow 7.57 cfsOutflow 4.50 cfsSly Park as of Sept. 7Water storage 36,988 acre-feetPercent Full 90.1%Inflow 9.59 cfsOutflow 32.15 cfsAmerican River as of Sept. 7Flow 89.61 cfs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hydrography Mountain Democrat staff Author email Follow Mountain Democrat staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV resort planned to be tourist pasture in Placerville Immediate release denied for Stephenson CHP cracking down on Latrobe Road red-runners Park for county bike enthusiasts set to open Local high school still under investigation regarding threats made on social media Local Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.