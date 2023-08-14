KINGS BEACH — The 27th annual Lake Tahoe Summit was held at the Kings Beach Recreation Area Wednesday, Aug. 9. The bi-partisan, bi-state coalition of local, state, federal, Tribal and environmental leaders gathered to discuss the importance of sustainable solutions to combat climate change and local community issues in Lake Tahoe.
This year’s summit, “Protecting Lake Tahoe Sustainability and Stewardship in the Face of the Climate Crisis,” was hosted by U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was joined by many of his colleagues, including Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jackie Rosen, among others. The summit highlighted an urgent need to extend the authorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through 2034 in order to allocate funds and approve projects that lead to the restoration and preservation of Lake Tahoe.
It was noted by many speakers that as of late Lake Tahoe has experienced highs and lows in climate events.
“From the embers of the Caldor Fire to the snowpack from historic winters, Lake Tahoe knows personally the extraordinary weather whiplash that can tear through our state, all made worse by the climate crisis,” said Padilla. “I am proud of the work the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program is doing to protect the Tahoe Basin, set the standard for interstate environmental restoration and draw hundreds of millions of dollars to the region. I look forward to passing the Lake Tahoe Restoration Reauthorization Act and continuing to advocate for policies that renew America’s commitment to protecting our plant for our children’s generation and beyond.”
There was a focus on future generations with Generation Green students awarded certificates for the work they have done and will continue to do in the Tahoe Basin.
Generation Green is a work study program for local high school students that allows future stewards of the land to immerse themselves in education and forge a path for their generation.
Not only did Pelosi and others applaud the organizations and agencies that keep the basin safe, including local fire protection districts, law enforcement and environmental protection groups, but noted that collaboration is truly what led to the ability to continue protecting the basin and hold the summit.
“On the magnificent shores of Lake Tahoe, the Golden State and the Silver State, Democrats and Republicans, public, private and nonprofit sectors all come together as one Team Tahoe,” said Pelosi. “Nearly three decades ago we launched an ambitious and effective initiative to restore and preserve this national treasure. Together, Team Tahoe will continue fighting to ensure that the Jewel of the Sierra can be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”
The summit explored challenges that face Lake Tahoe, ranging from extreme weather events, to the need for improved roads and public transportation, and the need for affordable and workforce housing.
“Lake Tahoe is a critical part of our region’s environment and our state’s economic success,” said Rosen. “With the heightened effects of the climate crisis impacting Lake Tahoe, it’s critical that we keep working to protect this natural wonder now more than ever. I was glad to be a part of this important discussion and I remain committed to taking bipartisan action to preserve this magnificent national treasure.”
