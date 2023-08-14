KINGS BEACH — The 27th annual Lake Tahoe Summit was held at the Kings Beach Recreation Area Wednesday, Aug. 9. The bi-partisan, bi-state coalition of local, state, federal, Tribal and environmental leaders gathered to discuss the importance of sustainable solutions to combat climate change and local community issues in Lake Tahoe.

This year’s summit, “Protecting Lake Tahoe Sustainability and Stewardship in the Face of the Climate Crisis,” was hosted by U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was joined by many of his colleagues, including Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jackie Rosen, among others. The summit highlighted an urgent need to extend the authorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through 2034 in order to allocate funds and approve projects that lead to the restoration and preservation of Lake Tahoe.

