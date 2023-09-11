A South Lake Tahoe resident is taking the California Tahoe Conservancy to court after their home sustained damage during storms last winter.

Damian Sowers filed a lawsuit against CTC in June 2023 in El Dorado County Superior Court, alleging restoration work done in the Upper Truckee Marsh, which is adjacent to Sower’s property, caused his property to be damaged by flooding.

