The Cameron Park Community Services District has begun to implement new, more inclusive recreational opportunities thanks to a grant from the state.
“We want to be loudly inclusive,” Recreation and Aquatics Department Supervisor Kim Vickers said. “I have big aspirations for what we as a department can do as far as inclusion goes.”
The grant, issued by the Department of Developmental Services, provided the CSD with $99,995 to implement programs targeted at socialization for those with both mental and physical disabilities.
“Our rec department is solely revenue based,” Vickers said. “For us, this was a really great opportunity to receive some funding to help us launch programming.”
While the CSD has never turned anyone away from any of their programming or events on account of a disability, the influx of money allows them to cater specifically to the demographic.
“Anything from anxiety, ADHD to an intellectual or physical disability, basically the entire spectrum there is (our target group),” Vickers said. “We also want to bring in our neurotypical residents as well. We have a target audience but the goal is to have both groups intermingled. We want to have our neurotypical, able bodied participants (in attendance as well).”
The first implementations of the grant are coming as once-monthly park pop-ups, featuring crafts and games focusing on socialization. The next of these events is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Rasmussen Park.
Vickers and her staff has also put a social skills class on the docket available for 5-11 year olds focusing on social-emotional skills through play and activities. This program will have its first session beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Oct. 15.
There is also a plan to introduce a similar class aimed at teens with a target start date for the first week of September, although official dates have yet to be announced.
The majority of the funding — $42,100 worth — has gone toward the hiring of an outside consultant for the development of curriculum for the social skills classes as well as creating and administering training for staff members on best serving those with disabilities. Other monies have gone toward helping pay the salaries of those involved with the aforementioned programs.
Adapted recreation games such as a croquet set and seated scooters have been purchased with grant funding. Vickers said they plan on purchasing 16 chromebooks with the grant as well.
Vickers added she plans on reapplying for the grant in 2024.
If the funding for this program depends on annual grants, can it continue if funding isn't approved next year, or the year after? We were recently talking about closing a fire station and the shortage of revenue due to a slowdown of new houses being built. The pool is closed during some of the hottest times of the year. Is the CSD creating programs that spreads its finances too thin to be completely successful in any of them?
