The Cameron Park Community Services District has begun to implement new, more inclusive recreational opportunities thanks to a grant from the state. 

“We want to be loudly inclusive,” Recreation and Aquatics Department Supervisor Kim Vickers said. “I have big aspirations for what we as a department can do as far as inclusion goes.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

If the funding for this program depends on annual grants, can it continue if funding isn't approved next year, or the year after? We were recently talking about closing a fire station and the shortage of revenue due to a slowdown of new houses being built. The pool is closed during some of the hottest times of the year. Is the CSD creating programs that spreads its finances too thin to be completely successful in any of them?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.