Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 10 new judges across the state Aug. 18, including one who will preside over El Dorado County Superior Court's Department 8. 

Hana Balfour, a Democrat, will fill the vacancy left by Judge Dylan Sullivan, who served on the bench for nine years before retiring in April. Prior to her appointment as judge, Balfour had been appointed as Court Commissioner for the county, according to a press release from the court in January. While serving as commissioner, Balfour specialized in cases involving juvenile dependency and delinquency, guardianships, child support, domestic violence and civil harassment and traffic.

