Oak Ridge High School’s football team is facing allegations of misconduct leading to the involvement of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, according to Principal Aaron Palm.
"As some of you may be hearing, there was an incident involving members of our football team that has resulted in the involvement of local law enforcement," reads a statement Palm issued to Oak Ridge families Wednesday. "Please be assured that we are aware of the incident, are taking appropriate steps to investigate the facts and will take appropriate disciplinary action where warranted. Conduct of the type alleged to have incurred has no place in our school community and we are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students. Due to the privacy rights of the individuals involved, we are unable to go into further detail at this time."
Palm confirmed all students involved in the incident were minors.
Hazing has widely been suspected, although details remain unclear at this time.
Sgt. Kyle Parker of EDSO told the Mountain Democrat the incident occurred at a preseason football camp. The initial investigation was carried out by school resource officers who determined the event was outside the jurisdiction of EDSO. The investigation was then turned over to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Douglas County, Nevada.
A spokesperson for DCSO was unable to provide further information regarding the incident or investigation.
Other news media has released reports alleging "multiple" students had been suspended or expelled, but this information has not been confirmed to the Mountain Democrat.
Where were the coaches and what were they doing (since this apparently took place at a "training camp")?
Going to strip clubs between practices.... coming back and puking on the field from being hung over.....
