El Dorado County could receive a total of $25 million for defensible space clearing and home hardening work in the Weber Creek area of Placerville.
The county has been granted approximately $1.4 million in funding for home assessments and public outreach on home hardening, defensible space and hazardous vegetation removal.
The grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, awarded to jurisdictions to reduce disaster losses.
The county’s Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, which applied for the grant on behalf of the county, will use the money as part of a bigger pilot fire mitigation project for 525 homes near the Weber Creek, a campaign that will cost around $25 million.
The county will assess homes in the Weber Creek area as part of the first phase of the project, which is expected to take around 20 months to complete. After that, county staff anticipates it will receive an additional $23.5 million to do actual defensible space clearing and home hardening work following FEMA approval. It is anticipated the county will be awarded the grant in spring 2025.
The news came from Tom Meyer, the county’s new program manager for the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience. Meyer at the Aug. 29 Board of Supervisors meeting gave a packed update on his wildfire resilience team's efforts to adapt a wildfire protection and preparedness strategy and what have they been doing as part of their defensible space program.
“This one is exciting,” Meyer told the board, adding that FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services are anticipating this project to be a success.
“We are still ironing out all of the details, working through tasks and identifying resources, but both phases would include a combination of staff time and outside consultants or contractors.”
El Dorado County became one of six jurisdictions to be awarded the grant, according to District 3 Supervisor and Chair Wendy Thomas, who congratulated Meyer and his team.
“This is a significant opportunity and none of this would have been possible without your robust collaboration and coordination in establishing this office,” Thomas told Meyer. “(We) are excited to see what this will do for our county.
The Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, formed in July 2022, has been working to implement a countywide wildfire protection strategy to create and maintain fire-adapted communities through education and outreach, inspections, complaint investigations and enforcement.
The office hired defensible space inspector Richard Galvin in July to help with these efforts and continues to coordinate with the Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience Coordination Group to address defensible spacing countywide. Stakeholders comprising that group include the office itself, El Dorado County Fire Safe Council, El Dorado County Fire Chiefs Association, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, El Dorado and Georgetown Divide resource conservation districts, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, Eldorado National Forest, El Dorado County Office of Emergency Services and El Dorado County Fire Prevention Officers Association representatives.
Additionally, the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience has identified five emphasis areas in which to conduct public outreach on defensible spacing and home hardening — Upper Apache in Meyers, Stewart Mine in Kelsey, Texas Hill in Placerville, Bassi Road in Lotus and Outingdale in Somerset.
The office will offer various defensible space informational workshops for residents of these areas. Office representatives have already held workshops in Garden Valley and South Lake Tahoe and will visit Lotus 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6 at El Dorado County Fire Protection District Station 74, Placerville 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Placerville Town Hall and Somerset 6-8 p.m. March 5, 2024, at Pioneer Park Community Center.
In its defensible space program, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience staff members have drafted an update to the county’s defensible space ordinance they hopes will be ready for first reading by the board by October. They have also completed more than 500 chipping and defensible space jobs costing more than $300,000 and trained 70 evaluators to help conduct defensible space assessments, many from fire safe councils.
Also on the plate is a new centralized online GIS system and project data management tool that allows the public to view all defensible space and wildfire mitigation projects occurring in the county. The Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience is collaborating with the Surveyor's Office on the mapping tool.
"One of the benefits of this is being able to map out all the projects that are in process or planned across various county departments or outside organizations so you can see the areas where theres an overlap or potential coordination and planning of efforts on a larger scale," Meyer told the board.
The map, which can be found on the office's website at edcgov.us/Government/CAO/OWPR, shows Cal Fire's targeted hazards, resource conservation district projects and community wildfire protection plan areas and more.
When discussing recommendations on implementing wildfire protection and preparedness plans, supervisors directed attention to looking into lobbying for better fire insurance policies, recognizing the challenges in providing affordable fire insurance to the public.
Sue Hennike, the county's deputy chief administrative officer told supervisors they could consider getting involved with the fire insurance side of the coin but the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience has been focused on efforts to practice defensible space and home hardening, adding that representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal have been engaged with the defensible space working group.
"They are acutely aware of the issues all over the state regarding fire insurance coverage, so we will continue to do what we can on a state level," Hennike told the board. "However, our specific goal is to make our communities more adaptable to wildfire and not because insurance rates have gone up or any other reason other than us trying to save lives and property, which eventually may impact (positively) the availability of insurance if we can focus on what we can do here locally ... the costs and everything else would have to be addressed somewhere else but all that we can try to do is mitigate the risk."
Among a plethora of recommendations, the board notably unanimously approved to give direction to Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience staff to look into getting involved with giving feedback on fire insurance related issues on a statewide level and to look into incorporating the California Department of Fish and Wildlife as a stakeholder in the Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience Coordination Group.
