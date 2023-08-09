Local law enforcement officers were attacked by a man armed with a metal pipe while on a call to Broadway Sunday night, according to a Placerville Police Department press release.
Responding to a report of a suspicious male with a stick looking into cars and acting aggressively at 11:02 p.m., PPD officers arrived at the 1300 block of Broadway in Placerville and minutes later located Michael Ray Price. Price, 43, was known to the officers from multiple prior police contacts, according to the press release, and was holding a metal pole approximately 8-feet-by-2-inches in size as officers arrived.
When officers attempted to contact Price he allegedly disobeyed their orders and began to walk away from them. An El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy in the area overheard radio conversation regarding the situation and pulled into the parking lot to assist; Price is said to have then charged at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the windshield with the pole while the deputy was still inside. Price then went to a PPD vehicle, allegedly breaking the left rear passenger window with the pole, the force of the impact damaging the metal frame.
Officers repeatedly ordered Price to drop the weapon; as Price allegedly continued to refuse to comply, officers deployed tasers, which proved to be ineffective, states the press release. Officers followed Price westbound on Broadway, ordering him to stop. Officers claim Price charged at an officer, who fired less-than-lethal bean bag rounds at him in response, hitting him twice in the chest and back. Price then reportedly swung the pole at the officer, hitting him in the hand.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy responded to a call for assistance and deployed his K9 partner, who bit Price. Price was brought to the ground and taken into custody, and later medically cleared by staff at Marshall Hospital prior to being booked at the El Dorado County Jail.
Price was on parole at the time of the incident, having pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence and resisting arrest charges June 3, 2019, according to information from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Price had already received a prior strike conviction at the time, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Price is currently in jail custody without bail and faces four charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a police officer, as well as charges of resisting arrest, felony vandalism, violation of post release community supervision and battery on a peace officer.
No officers were seriously injured during the incident, according to the press release. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Placerville Police Detective Randall at (530) 642-5210.
