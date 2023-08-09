Michael Ray Price

Local law enforcement officers were attacked by a man armed with a metal pipe while on a call to Broadway Sunday night, according to a Placerville Police Department press release.

Responding to a report of a suspicious male with a stick looking into cars and acting aggressively at 11:02 p.m., PPD officers arrived at the 1300 block of Broadway in Placerville and minutes later located Michael Ray Price. Price, 43, was known to the officers from multiple prior police contacts, according to the press release, and was holding a metal pole approximately 8-feet-by-2-inches in size as officers arrived.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.