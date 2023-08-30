Pushing through spiderwebs and brush as they zig-zagged between trees on the way down a steep slope of loose dirt and pine needles, Michael Taylor and Chris Atkins moved in on their quarry — one of the tallest pine trees on the planet, which just happens to be growing in El Dorado County.
After a short hike through a part of the Eldorado National Forest near Fresh Pond, the duo hits an unpaved road; this break in the canopy is exactly what they needed, as they get their first glimpse of the towering ponderosa pine Taylor is looking for.
"The first step is finding a good window," Taylor said, pointing to a gap between trees that allows for a clear view of the top of the sky-scraping Ponderosa.
Taylor has crossed paths with the pine once before but a subterranean hornet's nest at the base of the tree interrupted his attempts to get measurements — and left at least one companion on the trip with some stings as a souvenir. On his Aug. 11 revisit to the tree, now named Hornet, Taylor asked fellow renowned tree hunter Atkins to come along and help with collecting data. Atkins set up the measurement equipment — a TruPulse 200x, what he calls "the Cadillac of measurement lasers" — and waited as a breeze died down to collect the data. Hitting the highest point on the tree ensures the best measurement, but it's a difficult test of accuracy that Taylor described as "finding the pine needle in a treestack."
After multiple measurements are taken from different points on the tree and at different elevations, the duo crunched the numbers; Hornet reaches a staggering 271.22 feet, with a base 5.1 feet in diameter. This height means Hornet is not only the second-tallest ponderosa pine on record, but the third-tallest pine on the planet. Taylor explained that Hornet has a unique set of circumstances that allow for its height.
"It's super rare for a pine to hit over 260," Taylor said. "And this region doesn't actually lend itself to ponderosas. A fire may have swept through here a long time ago and left room for ponderosas to move in. This one got so big because it's not just competing with the other trees to reach the sunlight, but competing against the mountain itself and trying to break from its shadow. And with the small stream running nearby, it could tap into that and have virtually unlimited water to use."
Gargantuan finds such as Hornet are not a new experience for Atkins or Taylor, who have both garnered impressive tree-hunting resumes in the decades they have been active. Taylor and Atkins gained acclaim in 2006 when they discovered the world's tallest tree — a 380-foot-tall coast redwood in the Redwood National Forest, and the two have collectively found 70% of the world's tallest redwoods before tree hunters began to utilize lidar scanning to identify potential targets. Both have had a lifelong love of trees and picked up the passion for finding the tallest ones they could find in the '90s.
Taylor's attention has recently turned to El Dorado County as he continues his work with the Pacific Forest Trust to find the top five tallest specimens of 10 coniferous tree species. Following his discovery of the world's tallest white fir in the Caldor Fire burn scar in July, Taylor started to look closer at data about the forests that cover the county, believing another towering find was not far away.
Taylor's method is almost anachronistic, utilizing high-tech tools like lidar scans, algorithms, 3D models and a lot of computer processing power to pinpoint the location of ancient plant life. Skimming through data collected with QL3 DEP lidar scans taken from the skies, Taylor uses ArcGIS software to construct visual models of the forest. These models are made piece by piece in tiles 1,000 meters in length on each side; much bigger than that and Taylor's computer might burn out from the processing strain. Each tile contains a cloud of pinpoints that coalesce into the shape of a forest; the lidar scans are so accurate Taylor and Atkins can identify the species of trees in the model just by seeing their shapes.
These models are Taylor's way of taking a lot of trial and error out of his search for the tallest in the pack. He runs his models through algorithms that color-code the scan data by elevation, meaning that when he sees a blue or white spot on the canopy, he knows that he's got a taller-than-average tree in his sights.
"The QL3 DEP lidar standard of calibration is accurate to within less than a meter," Taylor said. "You can take these to the bank; they're accurate. But the lidar scan might miss the true top of the tree, so you still have to go out to get the true height."
The newest data set for the Sierra Nevada comes from 2019; new, as far as lidar scans of forests come, and helpful to Taylor's search, but limited by the changes to the terrain caused by the Caldor Fire. Though the tallest specimens often survive wildfires, Caldor burned hot and long enough to take down some white firs and ponderosas that Taylor's data indicated may have measured in at above 260 feet tall.
Beyond the inherent interest in finding the biggest trees they can find, Taylor said that the tallest trees provide valuable information for those who study nature.
"When you find the tallest tree of a species, something at the ragged edge of existence, you're finding what engineers call a boundary condition," Taylor explained. "When you have a boundary condition, that means there is something to be learned."
