Pushing through spiderwebs and brush as they zig-zagged between trees on the way down a steep slope of loose dirt and pine needles, Michael Taylor and Chris Atkins moved in on their quarry — one of the tallest pine trees on the planet, which just happens to be growing in El Dorado County.

After a short hike through a part of the Eldorado National Forest near Fresh Pond, the duo hits an unpaved road; this break in the canopy is exactly what they needed, as they get their first glimpse of the towering ponderosa pine Taylor is looking for. 

