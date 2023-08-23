Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has offered to meet President Joe Biden for a tour of Grizzly Flat while the president vacations at billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer’s 4,000 square-foot, $18 million mansion in Glenbrook on the Nevada shore of Lake Tahoe.
This comes after Kiley sent a letter to the president last week, insisting he fulfill his promise of aid to Grizzly Flat residents who lost their homes in the 2021 Caldor Fire. Nancy Ward, director of the Office of Emergency Services and an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom, supported Kiley’s request to the president for FEMA individual assistance, according to a news release from Kiley's office.
“The president broke his promise to the people of Grizzly Flat,” Kiley said. “The least he could do is take a little time during his vacation to see for himself the consequences of that broken promise. Victims of the fire continue to struggle, some living in RVs and trailers.”
Kiley's office notes the town of Grizzly Flat had an elderly population more than double state and national averages, with triple the percentage of households relying on Social Security income. In August 2021 hundreds of homes in the community were destroyed. On Sept. 12, 2021, Biden issued a major disaster declaration that neglected to include FEMA individual assistance for victims in Grizzly Flat, despite the fact that such assistance was approved for nine other fires in 2021 that destroyed fewer homesthan the Caldor Fire did.
After surveying damage alongside Newsom shortly after the fire, Biden pledged, “We’re going to take care of them … there’s a lot we can do and it starts off being a federal responsibility, in my view.”
(2) comments
Biden won't go, he has his vacations to attend to, besides his cat and Vette "almost" burned in a fire.
I'll meet him there too. He needs to keep his promise!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.