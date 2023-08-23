Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has offered to meet President Joe Biden for a tour of Grizzly Flat while the president vacations at billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer’s 4,000 square-foot, $18 million mansion in Glenbrook on the Nevada shore of Lake Tahoe.

This comes after Kiley sent a letter to the president last week, insisting he fulfill his promise of aid to Grizzly Flat residents who lost their homes in the 2021 Caldor Fire. Nancy Ward, director of the Office of Emergency Services and an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom, supported Kiley’s request to the president for FEMA individual assistance, according to a news release from Kiley's office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mike
Mike

Biden won't go, he has his vacations to attend to, besides his cat and Vette "almost" burned in a fire.

Report Add Reply
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

I'll meet him there too. He needs to keep his promise!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.