The paved pump track at Old Depot Bike Park is one of the many attractions for the soon-to-be-opened park. The track can be traversed without having to pedal, so long as the rider pushes downward force in the valleys of the roller bumps. Mountain Democrat photo by Isaac Streeter
BMXers rejoice! Barspins, tailwhips and half-cabs will have a permanent home in El Dorado County next week.
The Old Depot Bike Park will have its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The 2.5-acre complex, located at 40 Old Depot Road off of Missouri Flat Road, features a paved asphalt pump track, a series of dirt BMX jumps, a restroom, outdoor picnic benches and a children’s play area.
The land for the park was acquired by the county in May 2018. In February 2020 the project secured $2 million of funding from Proposition 68. The park was initially slated for opening in March 2022 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park has had a large amount of community involvement and support over its history. Its roots date back to 2013 when a Facebook account called “Placerville Bike Park Project” began advocating for the creation of a bicycle-specific park in El Dorado County. Fast forward to early August and supporters of the project were pitching in to help with landscaping as the project neared completion.
The park will be the first public-use example of its kind in the county. Before now, bike enthusiasts were confined to local trails, skateparks or traveling to similar locations in Auburn or Roseville.
District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas, El Dorado County Parks Manager Vickie Sanders as well as representatives from Friends of the El Dorado Trail will be in attendance. All are invited to attend.
Thank you for this fantastic park!
