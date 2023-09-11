Proponents of a recall effort against District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin have less than two weeks to get the required signatures needed to move forward.
The petition to recall Parlin requires 5,535 valid signatures to be put on the ballot and is due Sept. 23, which has proven to be an “uphill battle,” according to Cool resident Lon Uso, who served Parlin with the intent-to-recall papers in late April.
“Anytime you do a recall, it is going to be tough,” Uso told the Mountain Democrat. “Even people who do not like the person you are trying to recall sometimes are anti-recall and they won’t sign just because of that.”
Uso, along with a handful of other dissatisfied residents of El Dorado County’s fourth district, including main organizer Todd Story, gathered enough signatures to file the recall notice of intent but could fall short of gathering all required petition signatures to proceed with the recall.
“We did our best but I don’t think we are going to make it,” Uso said. “It is better to try and fail than to not try at all.”
It is unclear how many signatures the District 4 residents were able to collect. Mountain Democrat inquiries to Story, who Uso said is leading the effort, have not been answered as of press time but the general consensus of those involved in the recall effort are that Parlin does not represent her district fairly.
“I believe today as much as I did the day I served her with papers that she is not worthy of that position,” Uso commented. “She does not have moral clarity or the strength of her convictions to choose to sit up there and make decisions for this county.”
Parlin, raised in the Camino and Pollock Pines area, was elected to the board in 2018 and took office in January of 2019. Before her election, she was an advocate for stopping high-density projects and involved with other land development and issues in the Shingle Springs area. Parlin is currently serving a second term after being reelected in 2022.
In a previous statement responding to the recall, Parlin asserts she has made it her mission to make sure all residents and businesses are represented and their voices heard, calling the recall “a waste of taxpayers money, time and resources.”
“I am a true independent with no political party affiliation,” Parlin stated. “My voting record is a testament to my fiscally conservative values ...”
On the account of “wasting taxpayers money,” the Elections Department is estimating a $70,000 price tag, straight from the county’s General Fund, for an election to recall, then another to replace the supervisor.
“The total cost, conservatively, is $140,000,” said Carla Hass, the county’s spokeswoman. “Paper and consumable prices are going up so it will likely be higher, but as of today, that’s our estimated cost.”
Parlin declined to comment to the Mountain Democrat.
