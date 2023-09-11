Proponents of a recall effort against District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin have less than two weeks to get the required signatures needed to move forward.

The petition to recall Parlin requires 5,535 valid signatures to be put on the ballot and is due Sept. 23, which has proven to be an “uphill battle,” according to Cool resident Lon Uso, who served Parlin with the intent-to-recall papers in late April. 

