PG&E will reduce its vegetation management spending for 2023-26 rate plans, spokesman Matt Nauman announced on behalf of the company last week.
PG&E has invested $2 billion into vegetation management over the last five years and will pivot resources to focus on implementation of enhanced powerline safety settings, as well as a risk-informed approach to vegetation management.
“In 2019 our understanding was that enhanced vegetation management could be an effective risk reduction measure, based on the best information at the time,” Nauman states. “As a result, we expanded our vegetation management efforts beyond the existing regulations. As we operationalized EVM, we realized we needed to evolve to engineered controls (enhanced powerline safety settings) because we cannot identify every tree that may pose a risk.”
Nauman goes on to write that the step away from the vegetations management model does not mean a lack of vegetation management and PG&E crews will continue to prune and cut down trees that pose a risk.
“We have evaluated each layer of risk mitigation to ensure we deliver the maximum wildfire risk reduction at the lowest possible cost to our customers,” Nauman states. “Our 2023 vegetation management approach will increase total risk reduction by focusing investment on programs to enable permanent risk reduction and more efficient operational mitigations.”
The transition to the risk-informed approach will be three pronged and made up of focused tree inspections in high-risk locations, targeted vegetation management beginning with focus on areas previously affected by outages as well as removing trees tagged under the vegetation management program that had been identified as potential risks.
Enhanced powerline safety settings automatically cut off power within one-tenth-of-a-second in the event of a line being damaged or struck. According to data provided by PG&E, wildfire ignitions in 2022 were down 68% in areas with the safety settings activated.
"If ignitions occur, the size of the fires are much smaller thanks to EPSS," Nauman writes. "In 2022 there was a 99% decrease in acres impacted by ignitions (as measured by fire size from electric distribution equipment compared to the 2018-20 average)."
On the enhanced powerline safety settings information web page at bit.ly/PGEsafetysettings, PG&E officials state the use of the settings can lead to more unexpected power outages; the settings are not expected to add additional costs for customers.
(4) comments
If PGE were not forced by the dems and guv in SacraDemento to spend billions on the lefts phony global warning BS, that money could be directed towards the hardening and improving the current grid, more nuclear plants and clean burning LPG facilities and more hydroelectric generated power. Windmills and solar panels are like trying to depend on fairy dust and unicorns for our electrical needs, just as EVs and batteries will never replace dependable petrol powered internal combustion engines for cars, trucks, generators and yard care equipment.
I don't know what PG&E did in other areas, but I know what they did on our street. It was a 30+ year pruning. They took down on my property alone 9 trees, not pruned but totally down. They also trimmed a few others. This they did the entire length of our road. They also replaced several poles, two on my property. It will be years before they need to spend big money here again.
here's a thought PG&E. no dividends allowed until your entire physical plant (every piece of infrastructure) meets proper safety standards as inspected by an independent federal inspector.
I am skeptical. Over-reliance on enhanced powerline safety settings, without a strong, continual commitment to vegetation management, may or may not reduce PG&E-caused disasters, but it will certainly result in less reliable service. PG&E's decades-long history of sporadic and ineffectual (even counter-productive) vegetation management undermines its credibility as it pivots to a barely-vetted, technology-based solution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.