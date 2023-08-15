PG&E will reduce its vegetation management spending for 2023-26 rate plans, spokesman Matt Nauman announced on behalf of the company last week. 

PG&E has invested $2 billion into vegetation management over the last five years and will pivot resources to focus on implementation of enhanced powerline safety settings, as well as a risk-informed approach to vegetation management. 

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

If PGE were not forced by the dems and guv in SacraDemento to spend billions on the lefts phony global warning BS, that money could be directed towards the hardening and improving the current grid, more nuclear plants and clean burning LPG facilities and more hydroelectric generated power. Windmills and solar panels are like trying to depend on fairy dust and unicorns for our electrical needs, just as EVs and batteries will never replace dependable petrol powered internal combustion engines for cars, trucks, generators and yard care equipment.

T-Ray
T-Ray

I don't know what PG&E did in other areas, but I know what they did on our street. It was a 30+ year pruning. They took down on my property alone 9 trees, not pruned but totally down. They also trimmed a few others. This they did the entire length of our road. They also replaced several poles, two on my property. It will be years before they need to spend big money here again.

eric
eric

here's a thought PG&E. no dividends allowed until your entire physical plant (every piece of infrastructure) meets proper safety standards as inspected by an independent federal inspector.

Tom Cumpston
Tom Cumpston

I am skeptical. Over-reliance on enhanced powerline safety settings, without a strong, continual commitment to vegetation management, may or may not reduce PG&E-caused disasters, but it will certainly result in less reliable service. PG&E's decades-long history of sporadic and ineffectual (even counter-productive) vegetation management undermines its credibility as it pivots to a barely-vetted, technology-based solution.

