"They stuck cheese on our cars and trucks, in mailboxes and garage doors. They think things like this are funny until someone reacts in a way they don't like." — Krystina Keeney, Pollock Pines resident
Pollock Pines residents have seen some of their neighborhoods fall victim to a spree of crimes, including drugs, theft, vandalism, fires and melted cheese.
Neighbors to Pinewood Elementary School have been perturbed by persistent provocation from local kids — many of whom are preteens — according to locals who have reported constant problems from youths in the area for months on end. Banding together to discuss what options are available to them as the juveniles continue to terrorize the area, the community met at Pinewood's gym July 20 to discuss the formation of a new neighborhood watch.
"Our people in our neighborhood are afraid to walk their dogs down the street or come near the school because of what has been happening," one member of the crowd said as the Pine Street Neighborhood Watch meeting began.
Accounts from around the neighborhood allege a gamut of crimes. Some said they have witnessed unattended preteens starting fires near the bleachers at the school field, while others have had their property vandalized, including a trailer spray painted with a litany of expletives. Some have even fallen victim to an internet-inspired trend, finding slices of American cheese slapped onto their cars and parts of their home. Though at first blush the cheesy act of vandalism seems relatively harmless, the hot summer air and quick-melting slices make for a messy situation quickly.
The majority of the malfeasance seems to occur near or on school grounds, an issue partially attributed to the time of year, according to Pollock Pines Elementary School District Superintendent Kim Little.
"Summer time is the hardest for us," Little explained. "Kids in Pollock Pines don't have a lot to do in the summer and many hang out at the school."
Little shared at the meeting that the janitorial staff has been kept busy clearing trash, including alcohol bottles and discarded condoms, according to other voices in the crowd, as well as constantly having to move the outdoor tables back to their places. It has been determined from witness accounts that some of the youths have been using the tables as a means to hop onto the roofs of the school.
Neighborhood resident Krystina Keeney agreed that the trouble started almost as soon as school let out for the season but noted it had recently gotten worse.
"The problems started right when school ended for these kids. They harass my family and neighbors when walking our dogs by the school but things didn't start getting worse until a few weeks ago when they started messing with our property," Keeney said. "They stuck cheese on our cars and trucks, in mailboxes and garage doors. They think things like this are funny until someone reacts in a way they don't like."
A sticking point in the meeting's discussion focused on how community members felt as though the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has neglected to act.
"I have called the cops on multiple issues and most of you don't show up ever," one audience member said to the two EDSO school resource officers, deputies Bryce Probert and Kyle Emmitt.
Probert encouraged residents, many who had said they "didn't bother calling" EDSO due to a lack of response, to continue to call in incidents when they saw them.
"A lot of people don't call," Probert said. "If we don't know about it, we can't fix the problem."
Probert explained that EDSO is stretched a bit thinner late at night, when many of the reported issues take place. Probert estimated there are around 12 patrolling deputies covering El Dorado Hills to Pollock Pines at 2 a.m.; if more calls were to come from the Pinewood neighborhood regularly, he said patrol would know to stay closer to the area.
"The more you guys call, the more we'll be out here," Probert said. "We are taking this seriously."
Probert also described the challenge in enforcement at a school location, where many of the children present may be there innocuous reasons. Surveillance cameras often cannot provide clear identification of children and with 15-20 kids on campus at times, it is easier for deputies to make them all leave than try to gather all their information.
"It takes a lot of time to go one by one and get names and it's made harder because some of these kids are allowed to be here," Probert explained.
With many of the troublemakers 12 years old or younger, law enforcement officers also have their hands tied in regards to doling out consequences. Meeting participants expressed frustration at what they perceived as a lack of power to respond to the threat posed by the kids. Probert explained that at their young age, juvenile hall would likely not take them in if apprehended.
According to Little, there is a glimmer of hope; she reports that the school has seen a "dramatic decrease in activity" since the neighborhood watch meeting took place.
"I think everyone coming together to discuss and exchange information was great for us," Little said.
(1) comment
Maybe this is happening because the DA’s office is working part time and getting paid for full time. If they all worked 5 days a week, this might not be happening.
