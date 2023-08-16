The Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh airshow, in its 70th year, has grown to the biggest event of its kind in the world with this year’s attendance nearly topping 700,000.
It takes place at Steve Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisc., over an entire week in late July or early August. About 10,000 aircraft of all types fly in and most pilots and passengers camp in a tent next to their airplane on the grass surrounding the long runways. That in and of itself is an amazing sight to see. Of those, nearly 3,700 were show planes, half being vintage (built before 1955).
This year’s show set all kinds of records, including most exhibitors (848), more than 13,000 campers and 5,500 EAA volunteers putting in more than 250,000 hours.
The “show” area is about 2 square miles with streets, buildings with exhibitors and merchandise. There are displays of military, commercial, and some of the smallest homebuilt aircraft. It has to be seen to be believed.
People come from all over the world, including six friends from Placerville EAA Chapter 512 based at the Placerville Airport.
Jim Wilson, president of Placerville EAA Chapter 512, who owns and flies a classic Piper Cherokee 180C in partnership, has been to Oshkosh six times starting in 2011. Wilson’s Piper partner is Dale Kral, also a Chapter 512 member. This year was Kral's second Oshkosh trip and he is in the process of building an RV-6 kit plane, one of the most popular designs ever. Thousands have been built and are flying. RV are the initials for the kit builder, designer and owner of the company, Richard VanGrunsven, an EAA legend in the homebuilt world. More on homebuilt (experimental) aircraft later, which is the main focus of the several-hundred-thousand strong EAA membership. There are more than 10,000 RVs of every model flying from an RV-3 to an RV-14. The RV-15 is on its way. There are several RV aircraft based at the Placerville Airport.
Another member of Chapter 512 and in the airplane business as a designer and builder is Glenn Gordon, who made his first trek to Oshkosh as a young man with his father in 1986. At the time Gordon was living in Chicago, which is about a two-hour drive from Oshkosh. Gordon before his first visit to Oshkosh had already helped restore an old Stearman biplane. Gordon has made Cameron Park home the last five years.
Gordon’s current “love” is designing for Timber Tiger, a small company producing replica kits of the Ryan ST, a classic 1930s design. About seven years ago actor Harrison Ford took off from Santa Monica Airport in a Ryan ST3KR and promptly landed in the golf course just west of the field. He said the engine lost power at 3,000 feet. It turned out a carburetor jet had come loose. Ford has been a big supporter of EAA youth programs for many years.
In 2001 Gordon built his own RV-6. But his new Timber Tiger project, the Ryan replica, is a real beauty. He is also working on a Kay’s Speedster with a 158-horsepower, four-cylinder radial engine. He expects a speed of 130 mph when done. It is offered in kit form to other home builders wanting to fly history. Gordon was an exhibitor this year at Oshkosh, right next to the RV display.
Another EAA Chapter 512 member at Oshkosh was Judi Gordon (Glenn’s spouse), a recent pilot, who last year flew here in her Pipistrel Virus motorglider. A typical motorglider is half glider, half airplane, but the Pipistrel is more airplane with a high-performance edge. Powered by a four-cylinder, Rotax 100 horsepower engine, it is capable of speeds of 150 mph. The flight school at the Cameron Airpark just happens to use similar Pipistrel aircraft in its pilot training fleet. Hundreds have been used as trainers by some militaries. They are made in Slovenia and Italy, but the parent company is Textron, which is also the parent company of Beechcraft, Cessna and Bell Helicopters. For Textron it all started in 1923, when 27-year-old Royal Little developed synthetic yarns like rayon. Textron manufactured the material for many World War II parachutes. Hence the name “Tex” for textile and “tron” for synthetic or manmade.
Another Chapter 512 member at Oshkosh was Tracey Fremd. When she was a child her dad built a Christian Eagle. Fremd’s dad also had a Cessna 205. Now Fremd is restoring an old Taylorcraft.
Wilson recalled his last visit to Oshkosh in 2016, when he personally brought the Mountain Democrat’s Bob O’Hara to AirVenture. O’Hara loved the Douglas C-47 (DC-3) and spent most of his time with the Warbirds (mostly WWII military aircraft). O’Hara died in 2020 at the age of 89 after an artistic and publishing career that included hundreds, if not thousands, of drawings for the Mountain Democrat’s Behind the Wheel feature. He was an amazing artistic talent.
Also attending AirVenture this year was student pilot and Chapter 512 member Beki Parks, who is well on her way to her private pilot’s license. She has passed the Federal Aviation Administration's written exam and has accumulated more than 25 hours of flying time.
In addition to the aircraft displays, every afternoon AirVenture attendees are treated to an airshow, plus this year there were two night shows with airplanes shooting off fireworks.
AirVenture's afternoon airshow Saturday, July 30, went on as scheduled despite two pilots and two passengers dying in two crashes earlier that day. A T-6 Texan piloted by Devyn Reiley, 30, daughter of former San Francisco 49er Bruce Collie, crashed into nearby Lake Winnebago en route to the Oshkosh airfield. A second crash came just hours later in a mid-air collision at Wittman Airport involving a helicopter and gyrocopter that were not part of AirVenture's afternoon airshow. Those aboard the helicopter were killed, according to National Transportation Safety Board.
Now more on homebuilts. They are basically better built and designed than most certified aircraft with more performance and quality. Certification of aircraft is expensive and kit-built airplanes bypass much of that certification boondoggle. Homebuilts are every bit as safe as certified aircraft.
Anyone who loves aviation or wants to excite the next generation into becoming airline pilots, this is the place to do it. EAA prides itself on its Young Eagles program and aviation summer camps. Young Eagles puts youngsters into the right front seat of an airplane. Chapter 512 has conducted dozens of Young Eagles days — just one of dozens of programs for kids promoted by the EAA.
Camp in a tent next to your airplane, stay in an RV or spend a few days in a hotel room nearby. People in Oshkosh even open up their houses and rent rooms — everyone finds an OK place to stay. AirVenture attendees should plan on at least three full days at the show, as there is so much to see. And you thought Oshkosh was about overalls.
