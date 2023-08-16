The Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh airshow, in its 70th year, has grown to the biggest event of its kind in the world with this year’s attendance nearly topping 700,000.

It takes place at Steve Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisc., over an entire week in late July or early August. About 10,000 aircraft of all types fly in and most pilots and passengers camp in a tent next to their airplane on the grass surrounding the long runways. That in and of itself is an amazing sight to see. Of those, nearly 3,700 were show planes, half being vintage (built before 1955).

