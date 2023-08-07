Trash, abandoned cars and other junk are littered throughout the front of a Pollock Pines residence on Ridgeway Drive. The owners of the property face daily fines and a potential misdemeanor charge for code and health violations, according to county officials.
Owners of a property on Ridgeway Drive in Pollock Pines still have not cleaned out the residence after it was left in a state of disarray to the point of becoming a health and safety concern. Neglected animals found there have since been re-homed but the blighted sight remains.
Neighbors in the area complained about the property, located at 6955 Ridgeway, where there is an accumulation of piles of trash, propane tanks, gas tanks and abandoned cars.
The property is in violation of various building and health code regulations and multiple notices were slapped on the outside of the property, according to El Dorado County spokeswoman Carla Hass. One of the violations carries a misdemeanor charge and will be up to the county District Attorney’s Office to determine if prosecution is necessary for the violation.
The DA’s Office did not comment whether it will pursue charges. Hass said representatives of Village Capital and Investment, the company that owns the property, told the county they would have the site cleaned up by Aug. 3. On Monday Aug. 7, the property appeared untouched.
The El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on the property, which appeared to be abandoned. Accompanied by Animal Services and code enforcement staff, those present during the search warrant found animals in “bad shape,” including a pig, goats, a dog and a bearded dragon. Also located were carcasses and skeletons of other animals, according to Hass.
“There were some live animals at the residence that were malnourished and mangy,” Hass said. “They were removed from the property, nursed back to health and have been adopted out.”
Fines against Village Capital and Investment started accumulating mid-July for a total of $500 a day. The company had until July 28 to clean up the property or it would face an additional $1,000 fee. Since it is privately-owned property, the county does not have responsibility to clean up the residence.
“What we will typically tell neighbors in a situation like this is to take it to civil court because it is a private property issue,” Hass said.
Although county personnel reported finding signs of people living there, no one is currently living at the residence, according to Hass. Nevada-based Village Capital and Investment did not respond to Mountain Democrat inquiries. It is unknown whether the company was leasing the property to a third party.
Don’t expect the DAs office to work more than 1-2 days per week. Of course they get paid for fulltime work. I mean we pay them fulltime.
