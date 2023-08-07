Ridgeway Drive

Trash, abandoned cars and other junk are littered throughout the front of a Pollock Pines residence on Ridgeway Drive. The owners of the property face daily fines and a potential misdemeanor charge for code and health violations, according to county officials.

Mountain Democrat photo by Eric Jaramishian

Owners of a property on Ridgeway Drive in Pollock Pines still have not cleaned out the residence after it was left in a state of disarray to the point of becoming a health and safety concern. Neglected animals found there have since been re-homed but the blighted sight remains.

Neighbors in the area complained about the property, located at 6955 Ridgeway, where there is an accumulation of piles of trash, propane tanks, gas tanks and abandoned cars. 

