Placerville could become a haven for RV campers.
Proposed by local development guru Leonard Grado, owner of Grado Construction, is a potential tourist draw in the form of an RV campground called The Crossings RV Resort in the Missouri Flat Road area north of Highway 50. Grado is also involved with the adjacent retail project The Crossings at El Dorado, where Dutch Bros. Coffee recently opened.
The project was presented to the Diamond Springs and El Dorado Community Advisory Committee Aug. 17 by planning staff and Grado, who shared aspects of the project and provided renderings of what they expect to include.
The proposed site, located on an approximately 49-acre lot east of El Dorado Road, would include 252 RV, 15 tent, 30 cabin and four yurt lots.
There are also plans to implement a general store, a 75,100-square-foot hotel and event center, a main building, a chapel, bath and shower houses, pavilions around the property and various outdoor recreational amenities, including pickleball and bocce ball courts, as well as horseshoe pits, a swimming pool, walking trails and dog parks. A stream and wetland in the area will be incorporated in the design.
The resort store clubhouse, bathrooms and pavilions are planned to have an agrarian farmhouse style complete with a barn design, exposed wooden beams and covered porches. Landscaping will provide privacy for each site on the property.
A shuttle service is being considered that would allow campers to get around Placerville.
At the meeting Grado told the committee he is working to determine how many oak trees on the land must be removed while leaving other trees untouched to screen the property.
“People will know it is there because of the signage but (where) we can preserve trees, we are going to,” Grado said. “The biggest consideration we have in respect to trees in this stage of the game is (road) grades. We are bringing in RVs and trailers, so you have to make sure you have grades vehicles can drive ... so that is the driving component for how many trees need to come out.”
An initial traffic study on the project showed the RV resort would not have significant impacts to the surrounding area as most resort guests would not arrive during peak traffic hours, with check in being around 2 p.m. and check out being at 11 a.m., and because vehicles would not go in and out of the site due to the nature of the RV campground, according to Grado.
This was confirmed by El Dorado County Department of Transportation Director Rafael Martinez, who also noted an intersection would be added at Missouri Flat Road and Headington Road, which is already part of the county’s capital improvement project program.
“My staff have reviewed the project in its entirity and found it is within the threshold of acceptable levels of service and does not trigger any failing benefits-to-cost ratio impacts anywhere in this project,” Martinez told the committee.
Access points into the resort would be from El Dorado Road and Missouri Flat Road.
Further discussion is needed but if the project gets developed, campers will be able to stay for a 30-day length of time in the short term and at maximum six months for a long-term stay.
“We are looking at this as a combination of an extended stay and tourism site,” Grado said. “There has been a tremendous amount of, in regards to fires and stuff like that, utility work and fuel reduction occurring in the area and there are guys all over the place trying to find places to stay.”
He added that during his time as a developer, he has noticed RV campers will stay at two or three places at a time while traveling state or countrywide and wanted to develop something for tourists as a prime destination in El Dorado County for campers.
“I think it fits well with the respect of what the desires are with a lot of people, especially ones that are full-time RVers,” Grado said, citing various reasons the location works for the county.
“They would have access to different things to do, amenities, the wineries, the casino, rafting and Desolation Wilderness; everything is within an hour from the site,” Grado explained.
Grado shared findings of a feasibility study on the proposed site of The Crossings by a Chicago-based company that specializes in RV campgrounds. The results? Five-out-of-five stars in 10 different categories.
County staff is in discussions to apply the Transient Occupancy Tax to the RV sites, said Deputy Director of Planning Rob Peters. Currently there are no TOT allocation rules specifically for RV campgrounds.
Diamond Springs and El Dorado Community Advisory Committee voted unanimously to approve the project conceptually, praising Grado for his vision on the project and its potential to bring in tourists to El Dorado County as “an asset to the community.”
The El Dorado County Planning Commission will have a hearing on The Crossings RV Resort at an unspecified future date, which will include consideration of rezoning, planned development revision and a conditional use permit to allow RV camping.
