El Dorado County’s 2022-23 Grand Jury Report covered several issues but only one became a topic discussed among the Board of Supervisors and Planning and Building Department staff last Tuesday — the permit process and its delays.
The Grand Jury investigated the permit process and procedures, finding inadequacies that supervisors agreed with — at least in part.
The board’s official response to the report notes a customer satisfaction survey is available to residents and any complaints are provided to necessary parties involved.
Getting into finer details, county officials stress they continue to explore accessibility of the TRAKiT system used in Planning and Building. The program automates management of a project’s development, permitting and code compliance and is available to the public.
In its summary the Grand Jury report states, "The TRAKiT software continues to contribute to the delays in the permitting process due to the fact that TRAKiT was not successfully implemented. Building Services had to create and is still using manual workarounds to keep the system operational. Additional dedicated resources from the EDC Information Technologies Department continue to be deployed to address ongoing deficiencies in the software."
Regarding the report's recommendation to expand the simple permit program to allow homeowners to request and pay for the permits online, the county maintains in its response that a contractor’s license number is required for verification due to California Health and Safety codes.
The supervisors did recognize permitting delay issues during its discussion at the Sept. 12 meeting, where they voted to change their response to modify language to set timelines for processing permits by permit type and to modify the ombudsman title, a person meant to assist customers through the process and answer questions about the status of their projects.
“The biggest complaint I hear is how long it takes for things to get processed,” said District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl. “In the past, my district has referred people to the ombudsman to get answers on how best to navigate things and we have gotten, to a certain degree, non-answers so I am trying to figure out who should we be sending them to get help when they can’t figure out the system if it is not the ombudsman.”
Planning and Building Director Karen Garner explained customers are referred to the ombudsman if they have inquiries of the status of their permit, but only in certain circumstances. Staff more knowledgable with specific projects answer questions of the permitting process for the customer as well, according to Garner.
“On the building side, if it is a more complex project and (the customer) is struggling to get through, that could be the ombudsman that helps or someone from our economic division that helps as well,” Garner said.
Sometimes it takes a team of people from county staff to help the customer get through the permitting process, she added.
Regarding the length of time it takes for customers to get through the permitting process, Garner came up with two potential solutions. Her first plan is to construct a position in Planning and Building with the sole responsibility of improving the permitting process, commenting that current staff do not emphasize such priorities due to extensive workload and hard deadlines.
“They would not be assigned any projects because they would focus on the process, but I would want someone who understands that process, has been in the planning or building world and has seen how permits are processed and all the steps that it takes,” Garner told the board.
The Planning and Building Department is also getting a revamped website that will include a map of all processed projects and its information, including all documents submitted.
“The plan is to have that after something is submitted, so after the project is submitted a pin will show up on that map and someone can see what was submitted and we will update that information as the project moves through the process,” Garner explained. “When environmental documents are submitted or a Planning Commission hearing date is set, that will be put on the website so someone can follow along.”
Supervisors seemed to be pleased with Garner's plan to fix some issues regarding the permitting process delays.
“I think what largely has been missing is better understanding of what are the process elements and how do we streamline it, getting rid of the non-value added stuff and making sure things move through that process as opposed to getting hung up because one person is not there for two weeks,” Hidahl said. “You always want to look for alternative routing and that’s what the process effort you are looking at is going to address.”
District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo called for better communication between county staff and residents looking to get through the permitting process.
“We have met with a lot of people that have not been contacted for four or five years either and they need to know what is going on with their permit process and their development,” Turnboo said.
Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas suggested benchmarking staff work, as suggested in the Grand Jury report.
“I think it would help, for the sake of transparency to the public, to perhaps have performance measures on our website, especially the low-hanging fruit from the building permits, not just the complex projects,” Thomas said. “If it's a simple heater that takes a day, that you perhaps processed 1,100 permits in two days or so, or performance measures you have to give the public, you give them a good idea of what is going on in the Building Department.”
One particular commenter during the meeting, identified as K. Davis, took issue with the county’s response stating staff is “simply” working with IT to resolve many of the permitting issues.
“That does not seem like an adequate response, I urge the board to direct staff to prepare a better response especially in light of numerous planning and building permit delays, which are currently excessive for everyone in the county,” Davis said.
The entirety of the county’s response can be read online at eldorado.legistar.com in the consent calendar for the board’s Sept. 19 meeting agenda. The board will vote to send the official response during that meeting.
