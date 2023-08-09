STATELINE, Nev. — Investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — with the assistance of Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives — arrested Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, at his Atwater residence Aug. 1 on suspicion of breaking into multiple south Tahoe area resorts and fondling the feet of women.
During the early morning hours July 1-3 Gonzales allegedly entered two Stateline, Nev., resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors. Once inside, he reportedly positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female said they awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet.
The females confronted Gonzales and he fled the scene. Officials said Gonzales was identified via forensic techniques.
Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. Gonzales will be held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.
DCSO investigators learned Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women’s shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents. It appeared to DCSO investigators Gonzales’ crimes were escalating in nature.
“I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.