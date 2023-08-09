Gonzalez foot fondler

Mark Anthony Gonzales

STATELINE, Nev. — Investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — with the assistance of Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives — arrested Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, at his Atwater residence Aug. 1 on suspicion of breaking into multiple south Tahoe area resorts and fondling the feet of women.

During the early morning hours July 1-3 Gonzales allegedly entered two Stateline, Nev., resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors. Once inside, he reportedly positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female said they awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet.

