Hank the Tank relocated

Hank the Tank is destined for a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado and her cubs a rehabilitation facility in Sonoma County. Courtesy photo

 

Wildlife biologists for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday immobilized a large female conflict bear responsible for at least 21 DNA-confirmed home break-ins and extensive property damage in the South Lake Tahoe area since 2022. Her three cubs were also captured in the effort.

Pending a successful veterinary check, CDFW secured permission from the state of Colorado to transport the female black bear, known as 64F, and place it with The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colo., which has agreed to care for it in its expansive facilities. This black bear is one of multiple bears identified by the public last year as “Hank the Tank” based on visual observations.

