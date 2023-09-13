New property owner reportedly intended to reopen in 2024
A vacant building that once served as a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines was consumed by flames early Wednesday morning.
A vacant building that once served as a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines was consumed by flames early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the structure fire just after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot near Pony Express Trail and the Safeway grocery store. Crews halted flames and remained on site until the fire was fully extinguished, according to an El Dorado County Fire Protection District press release. No wildland was threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.
The building has stood vacant since the fast food restaurant it housed closed in 2018, falling into a state of disrepair and neglect that led to El Dorado County officials sending out a crew to board up the building in February. Ownership of the building changed multiple times since the closure, most recently passing to a new owner in August from Kilo Watt Investments LLC, a Wyoming-based company that acquired the deed in 2020.
Due to the lack of attention given to the property, the building had multiple broken windows and had been repeatedly vandalized. The location also showed signs it may have been used by unhoused persons as shelter, including a mattress and pillows atop the counter. The situation led to the county fining Kilo Watt, who did not address the complaint or pay fees, leading to the total sum owed continuing to accrue over time, totaling $31,000 by the time a new owner stepped in.
County staff have attempted to contact Kilo Watt by email, mail and phone calls since October 2022 but had no success, according to county Director of Communications Carla Hass. The new owner, who Hass did not identify, had expressed intent in renovating the space, planning to reopen it as a Taco Bell in 2024. The county entered into a settlement agreement with the new owner, waiving the fees that had accrued on the building with the requirement that the new owner begin to make necessary repairs and open the restaurant by June 2024. It is unclear at this time how the agreement will be effected or altered due to the fire, Hass said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, EDCFPD officials said. Due to the prior condition of the building and extensive fire damage the structure is likely a total loss.
Reporter
