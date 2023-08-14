The Missouri Flat Road intersection with Enterprise Drive will see the installation of traffic signals as roadway improvement work is completed February-March 2024. Mountain Democrat photo by Krysten Kellum
Traffic signals are strung across Missouri Flat Road at Industrial Drive. Mountain Democrat photo by Krysten Kellum
El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation will begin a roadway improvement project on Missouri Flat Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Golden Center Drive in mid-August. The work is scheduled to continue intermittently through March 2024.
The project will include installation of new traffic signals at the Enterprise Drive and Industrial Drive intersections, in addition to storm drain improvements and pavement restoration work. This construction work is necessary to better facilitate traffic and enhance safety through the highly traveled Missouri Flat Road corridor.
The majority of the project will be constructed from mid-August to mid-November and involve both day and night work. The final traffic signal installation will be completed in February and March of next year.
Work will require occasional lane closures during which motorists should expect delays. Lane closures are necessary to ensure motorist and worker safety. Motorists are also advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone in order to arrive at their destinations on time.
Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays during work hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For questions regarding construction contact the county’s transportation main line at (530) 621- 5900 (select option 3 for Engineering).
