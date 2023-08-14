El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation will begin a roadway improvement project on Missouri Flat Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Golden Center Drive in mid-August. The work is scheduled to continue intermittently through March 2024.

The project will include installation of new traffic signals at the Enterprise Drive and Industrial Drive intersections, in addition to storm drain improvements and pavement restoration work. This construction work is necessary to better facilitate traffic and enhance safety through the highly traveled Missouri Flat Road corridor.

