Transit schedule limited to Tahoe bus on Labor Day El Dorado Transit News release Aug 30, 2023

El Dorado Transit's business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will not operate Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
• Local fixed routes
• Commuter routes
• Dial-A-Ride services

The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday schedule Sept. 4. For more information or to reserve a ride on the South Lake Tahoe Connector visit eldoradotransit.com.
