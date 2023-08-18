A 23-year-old woman was killed in a fall from a rope swing upstream of Folsom Lake Saturday, Aug. 12. Earlier this month an 18-year-old man was injured on the same stretch of the lake, also in a rope-swing-related fall. California State Parks officials report they think they have identified the rope swing involved and the rope has been removed as well as the branch from which visitors would hang it.
In the Aug. 12 incident Kathryn Hoedt reportedly fell nearly 30 feet from the swing onto a rocky shore near the Rattlesnake Bar boat launch. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.
CPR was performed on the boat ramp by an off-duty doctor before Hoedt was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Hoedt was a Sacramento native and graduate of California State University, San Jose, as well as New York University. She worked as the producer of the 8 a.m. KCRA 3 broadcast.
“Her coworkers universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” KCRA representatives wrote in a statement on their website.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. an unidentified 18-year-old man fell from a rope swing hung from what is thought to be the same tree branch, according to Barry Smith, chief ranger of the Gold Fields District of California State Parks.
Emergency dispatcher traffic heard that afternoon included reports the man was unconscious and people with him were working to keep his head above water as first responders from Placer and El Dorado county to the north and south tried to find access to the area where he fell.
The man was transported to a local area hospital and the severity and extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.
“At this point we’re still trying to figure out what the outcome of that patient is,” Smith said.
Smith confirmed that the branch suspected to be involved in both incidents is frequently used for rope swings.
“After (Hoedt’s death) we went out there that Sunday to remove the rope swing,” Smith said. “When we came back on Monday, there was a new one up in the same place.”
He confirmed the branch was cut down Aug. 16 by South Placer Fire District personnel to prevent further injury.
Smith also noted rope swings are illegal in California State Parks, punishable by fine.
“The lake is patrolled on a weekly basis by maintenance staff,” Smith said. “They (cut swings down) on a weekly basis and of course if we get a report or if we see one we’ll cut it down.”
