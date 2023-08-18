A 23-year-old woman was killed in a fall from a rope swing upstream of Folsom Lake Saturday, Aug. 12. Earlier this month an 18-year-old man was injured on the same stretch of the lake, also in a rope-swing-related fall. California State Parks officials report they think they have identified the rope swing involved and the rope has been removed as well as the branch from which visitors would hang it.

In the Aug. 12 incident Kathryn Hoedt reportedly fell nearly 30 feet from the swing onto a rocky shore near the Rattlesnake Bar boat launch. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. 

