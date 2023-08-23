Months after filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the El Dorado Union High School District, a local family says they are still struggling against community backlash.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California Jan. 25, alleges the leadership at the district and El Dorado High School — including vice principal Justin Gatling, principal Elizabeth Sission, superintendent Ronald Carruth and vice superintendent Tony DeVille — displayed "deliberate indifference" and failed to protect a minor identified as S.L. from a series of attacks and harassment motivated by race and sexual orientation. Ashley Lewis filed the suit on behalf of her biracial daughter, who claims she has suffered from vision loss, headaches, light sensitivity and a loss of concentration as a result of the attacks. Lewis has expressed she feels let down by the school's handling of her daughter's situation.
"I have more than 60 emails from 2021 to 2023 of me subject-lining 'racial attacks' and asking for help, and I'd get a very vague response," Lewis explained. "They'd say 'oh, we're going to look into it' or 'we're going to do this,' and then next week she's coming home crying because somebody else is texting things to her or posting things about her on social media, or she walks by a crowd and hears the n-word and has to walk around with her head down."
S.L., a 17-year-old, said she has experienced bullying since elementary school, but said things got much worse once high school began. She mentioned that on multiple occasions a group of students would persistently antagonize her, throw food at her, harass her via social media and text messages, violently attack her and on multiple occasions followed her until near her home as she walked from the bus.
Photographs acquired by the Mountain Democrat, some of which were found on social media, show multiple altercations that appear to involve multiple students fighting with S.L. One photograph shows S.L. sustained injuries, including heavy bruising on her head, which she and Lewis say stem from a March 11, 2022, attack. Multiple texts sent anonymously to S.L. include threatening language and harassment regarding her brother.
"Watch wen Sammie bang ur dumbass out," reads one text. "Get a job go get some money Ur brothers retard checks ain't gone cut it forever hunny."
Lewis said her son, who is autistic, has also been facing similar bullying at local schools, being called slurs and having his braids pulled out by other students.
"This isn't just about my daughter, you know? This is about every kid that's going through this," Lewis said.
S.L. explained her experiences with discrimination and persistent racism made school increasingly difficult to focus on, and impacted her health as well.
"I started off really good. I love school. I love going to school even despite all the bullying, I could still find a way to bury my head in history or something that I can be interested in, but it just all went downhill after freshman year," S.L. said.
S.L. explained her grades began to slip as she grew increasingly stressed by the prospect of going to school and being harassed again at any moment; she described a spectrum of mistreatment from physical fights to seeminglydeliberate choices by the cheerleading team to exclude her and other Black friends from a group chat. According to S.L., her two Black friends on the team moved away due to the mistreatment they faced at the school.
When news of the lawsuit came out, S.L. and Lewis said they both began to encounter confrontation from community members and from strangers on the internet, often making assumptions about their honesty and motivation for filing a complaint.
"They don't get it," Lewis emphasized. "It's not about the money. I don't care if it's $10 or $10 million. I just want the truth to come out. We want accountability. Apologize to this little girl; say you know you realize you ruined her high school years and then also affected a lot of her adult years, because this is going to be carried on forever.
"I went the civil rights lawsuit avenue for a reason. This isn't about the money for me. This is about a school with a very deep history that still has kids riding around with Confederate flags and all types of stuff. How is she supposed to feel comfortable?"
Lewis added that her lawyers recommended pursuing damages as a financial impact on the school was the one route that would give grounds for a lawsuit seeking deeper accountability. Lewis said her ideal scenario would see the school presenting a formal apology and hiring a more diverse faculty that students from different backgrounds could be comfortable with.
Lewis and S.L.'s family relocated to a different part of the county in an attempt to avoid some of the more active harassment they have seen since the lawsuit.
"We moved here to get away from the possibility of someone showing up again, or following her home from the bus. To stop 30-year-old men calling her the n-word and throwing stuff at her," Lewis said.
S.L. has just started her senior year and will be completing high school in an independent study course to avoid further harassment. Her experiences have motivated her to pursue a future as a civil rights lawyer, she said, in the hope she can help others avoid the challenges she has faced.
The lawsuit has recently been in a process of arbitration but Lewis is ready to continue to trial if the school and district does not accept accountability.
When asked for comment regarding the ongoing litigation, Serena Fuson, executive assistant to the superintendent at EDUHSD provided the following statement:
"The El Dorado Union High School District is aware of the allegations contained in a recent court filing. These documents allege that the district and the referenced employees engaged in negligence and deliberate indifference. These allegations are untrue. The district disputes the factual allegations upon which claims are based but is declining to comment further as litigation has commenced. To be clear, the El Dorado Union High School District is committed to providing equal opportunities for all individuals in district programs and activities and prohibits discrimination."