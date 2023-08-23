Months after filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the El Dorado Union High School District, a local family says they are still struggling against community backlash.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California Jan. 25, alleges the leadership at the district and El Dorado High School — including vice principal Justin Gatling, principal Elizabeth Sission, superintendent Ronald Carruth and vice superintendent Tony DeVille — displayed "deliberate indifference" and failed to protect a minor identified as S.L. from a series of attacks and harassment motivated by race and sexual orientation. Ashley Lewis filed the suit on behalf of her biracial daughter, who claims she has suffered from vision loss, headaches, light sensitivity and a loss of concentration as a result of the attacks. Lewis has expressed she feels let down by the school's handling of her daughter's situation.