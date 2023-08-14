Bell Tower 081023

Placerville's Bell Tower is now approved to serve as the site for small wedding ceremonies following a decision by the city council on Tuesday. The city will revisit the idea after a limited test-run of three wedding. Mountain Democrat photo by Odin Rasco

Following a 4-0 decision by the Placerville City Council Tuesday evening, the iconic Bell Tower may soon be a wedding destination.

With concerns over parking, impacts on traffic and neighboring businesses and safety for pedestrians, city staff presented the council with a set of suggestions to better formalize rules for Bell Tower use. Closure of the street alongside the Bell Tower near Sourdough and Co. and from Placerville News Company to Placerville Hardware, known as "the triangle," has been a contentious proposition; issues surrounding repeated closures of the triangle were high on the list of reasons given by the council for moving the Main Street Farmers Market earlier this year. 

