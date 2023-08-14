Placerville's Bell Tower is now approved to serve as the site for small wedding ceremonies following a decision by the city council on Tuesday. The city will revisit the idea after a limited test-run of three wedding. Mountain Democrat photo by Odin Rasco
Following a 4-0 decision by the Placerville City Council Tuesday evening, the iconic Bell Tower may soon be a wedding destination.
With concerns over parking, impacts on traffic and neighboring businesses and safety for pedestrians, city staff presented the council with a set of suggestions to better formalize rules for Bell Tower use. Closure of the street alongside the Bell Tower near Sourdough and Co. and from Placerville News Company to Placerville Hardware, known as "the triangle," has been a contentious proposition; issues surrounding repeated closures of the triangle were high on the list of reasons given by the council for moving the Main Street Farmers Market earlier this year.
However, staff and council members, with Mayor Michael Saragosa absent,agreed the landmark might still be utilized as a means to attract visitors to Main Street without closing the street. Some potential options, including live or prerecorded music, were put on the back burner to be considered in the future, but one idea — originally suggested by councilmember John Clerici — will allow a couple to tie the knot in the center of town.
The Placerville Economic Advisory Committee recently laid out a proposal for potential rules a Bell Tower-bound betrothal would follow, which were included in the policy documentation the council voted on. Space limitations would keep the wedding necessarily small with only five people allowed in the Bell Tower at once — the couple, an officiant and two witnesses — but others would be allowed to look on from the sidewalks. The weddings would need to be fast, with only an hour set aside for setup, ceremony and cleanup. Information on products and services available in Placerville that would benefit a wedding or other Bell Tower events would be prepared and provided to the wedding party when making a reservation as a way to promote local business.
A wedding would cost $500, as well as a $100 repair and cleanup deposit, with money raised going toward maintenance of the city landmark.
"If it did generate some money, we could start to fix the Bell Tower because it's looking pretty shaky right now," Clerici said during discussion.
Councilmember Nicole Gotberg expressed concerns regarding traffic safety, questioning if events held at the Bell Tower without street closures would act as attractive nuisances that may draw onlookers to step into the street for a better look. Live music was specifically mentioned, with previous instances of live music at the location leading to people dancing in the street near Sourdough and Co.
A potential plan for a partial road closure that would not impact traffic flow was sketched out by Councilmember David Yarbrough, which would set up water-filled barriers for safety and make a square of space adjacent to the tower available for foot traffic; though not added to the proposal approved by the council, it was noted as a possible future idea.
A typical council-backed plan is revisited for evaluation after a year of operation; due to the newness of the Bell Tower plans, as well as the potential for unexpected hurdles, the trial period for the wedding program will be evaluated after three have taken place. The exact timing on the evaluation will depend on the popularity of the Bell Tower as a wedding venue, an unknown factor at this point.
"This may not be everybody's cup of tea, but I don't think we're doing this for everybody," Clerici said. "We're doing this for some hearty souls that might decide they want to be married at the Bell Tower."
Currently, only two events have the council's standing go-ahead to close the triangle: the "Taste of Main" event produced by the El Dorado High School Band Boosters that typically takes place in early May and the "Girls Night Out" event produced by downtown merchants that normally occurs in September.
Any future events that may petition for Bell Tower and triangle closure would need to be reviewed and approved by the community services director and city manager before advancement to the City Council for consideration, though some exceptions may be made. One such exception took place recently, as city staff fast-tracked a closure plan to allow the filming of a Food Network show to take place the first week of August.
