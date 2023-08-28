Following Labor Day, a half-mile section of Wrights Tie Road near the intersection with Wrights Lake Road will be impassable for a month, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.
Beginning Sept. 5, heavy equipment will obstruct the area as a section of the road is rebuilt, part of the Wilson Meadow Restoration Project. Travelers heading to Wrights Lake and the surrounding recreation area will need to access Wrights Lake Road from Highway 50; the route to the lake from Ice House Road in the Crystal Basin will not be accessible.
The reconstruction of Wrights Tie Road will replace a section of road that crosses a creek and dips suddenly at the head of Wilson Meadow, according to the press release. The road will be elevated and have culverts installed, and will be resurfaced to improve water flow into the meadow.
Wilson Meadow is a 60-acre meadow south of the intersection of Wrights Tie Road and Wrights Lake Road that South Fork Silver Creek and a tributary run through. Historically a wetland, factors such as compaction of water diversion altered the flow of surface and groundwater, leading to water quickly leaving the meadow rather than being stored within it. The restoration project is meant to improve water supply conditions, maintain lower water temperatures, provide meadow wetland habitat and accumulate carbon-storing organic material.
The project is being undertaken by the U.S.F.S. in partnership with American Rivers. For more information about the Wrights Tie Road reconstruction or restoration activities, contact Eric Nicita, soil scientist for the Eldorado National Forest at eric.nicita@usda.gov. For assistance with travel planning, call the visitor information team at (530) 644-2324.
