Following Labor Day, a half-mile section of Wrights Tie Road near the intersection with Wrights Lake Road will be impassable for a month, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.

Beginning Sept. 5, heavy equipment will obstruct the area as a section of the road is rebuilt, part of the Wilson Meadow Restoration Project. Travelers heading to Wrights Lake and the surrounding recreation area will need to access Wrights Lake Road from Highway 50; the route to the lake from Ice House Road in the Crystal Basin will not be accessible.

