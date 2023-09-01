Ann F. de la Cerda

Loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Ann de la Cerda, 73, of Orangevale, CA, passed away on August 21 after a battle with cancer.
Ann spent part of her childhood years in the Los Angeles area before moving to Redding, CA where she graduated from Shasta High School. She moved to Santa Barbara and Carpinteria area before moving back north in the late 70s and eventually living in Cameron Park, Folsom, and Orangevale for the last 43 years.
She became involved with the printing industry in the 80s, working at three different print shops before retirement.
Her hobbies involved bowling with a bowling league during the 80s at the Folsom Lake Bowl. In recent years, she would play bingo at the local bingo hall. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards with her family. She also enjoyed traveling through the states over the last 16 years with her son. They saw many national parks including Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, and Olympia. They also saw many museums which included the Smithsonian.
Ann is survived by her son Tony, sisters Louisa Coyne (Jim), Liz Harris (Gabe), brothers Bob Rockenbach, Fred Rockenbach (Linda); plus numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie Rockenbach.
A funeral service will be held at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA on September 6 at 11am. For additional service information, go to greenvalleymortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.com)
