Carolyn Shivley

Carolyn Louella Shivley, of Shingle Springs, California passed away peacefully in her home, of natural causes, in the early morning hours of August 11, 2023, she was 89.
Carolyn was born on August 5, 1934, in San Mateo, California. She was the second child and only daughter of the late Dorothy Charlotte and George Raymond Kendrick.
She married her beloved husband James William Shivley, on April 13, 1955, living in over 12 homes in the state of California before finally settling in Shingle Springs in 1976. Carolyn is survived by her children Michael Shivley, Debra Shivley, Diana Shivley, Kelly Bryan and son-in-law Steve Bryan. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Becky Liddell, Heather Bluebird, Amber Pederson, and Tayler Akins as well as six great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was predeceased by her loving husband in 2018 and her brother William Raymond Kendrick in 1994.
Carolyn was an avid lover of animals receiving great joy from her many dogs and horses over the years. She raced harness horses, loved trail riding, dog trials and being a volunteer with Lend a Heart. Carolyn enjoyed travelling and would always meet new people off the beaten path wherever she went. Carolyn had an artist’s heart. You would always find her being creative whether with a camera, watercolors or writing stories.
Graveside services will be held on Friday August 25, 2023 at 10am at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery in Rescue, California. The family ask s that people make donations to Shriners Hospital For Children Northern California, in lieu of sending flowers.
