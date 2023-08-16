David George Proft

David George (Dave) Proft lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease in June 2023. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, July 28, 1937, to Herman and Bena (Corso) Proft. He spent summers on the family farm in Wisconsin. After graduating high school and seeking new opportunities, Dave left for California in 1959. He worked for Standard Oil in San Francisco where he met his future wife, Joanne. He pursued his Masters Degree from San Francisco State and became a high school teacher. Dave also earned his insurance license and worked for Grange Insurance for over twenty years. He taught at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo for 33 years as a business teacher and served as mentor where he influenced many students to pursue their dreams. He was active in serving the local community by serving on the East Palo Alto Sanitary Board.
An avid horseman and gardener, Dave moved his growing family to the more rural area of Los Altos Hills where he continued his public service by serving on the Planning Commission. He was twice elected to the Town Council, and eventually served as the Town’s mayor in the early 1980s. Upon his retirement from insurance and teaching, he moved to El Dorado County where he volunteered with the Sheriff’s Team of Active Retirees (STAR) for 15 years and on the Cameron Estates Community Service District.
Dave was preceded in death by his younger brother Frederick (Rick). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne (nee McCarthy), his three sons Greg (Susan), Chris (Lisa), Jeff (Sheryl), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. His selfless service, sense of honor, and work ethic will be sorely missed.
