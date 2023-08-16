Edward Alves

Edward John Alves, known by most as “Ed,” died in Placerville on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 83 years old. He was born in Redding, Calif. in 1940 as the only child of Irene L. Mello and Frank L. Alves. He was a 1958 graduate of San Juan High School in Citrus Heights, Calif. Edward enlisted in the US Navy in October of 1958 and served for four years until 1962. During his tenure in the Navy he worked on the U.S.S. Stoddard (DD566) in the Western Pacific, the U.S.S. Corporal (SS346) in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, and the U.S.S. Razorback (SS394) along the Pacific coast.
In 1963, he married Janet J. Alves and they lived in Citrus Heights for 35 years where Ed worked as welder until he retired from the Operating Engineers (Local 3). Following retirement, he and Janet moved to Randall Tract where they spent 20 years before relocating to their current home in Diamond Springs, Calif. for the last five years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Janet, their son, Thomas Scot Alves of Camino, and their daughter Michelle L. Alves-Churilo, of Granite Bay, as well as nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two sons, William F. Alves and Edward J. Alves.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the VFW Hall in Folsom, Calif. On Sunday, August 27th from 4-6:30 p.m.
We will have a potluck at the remembrance just the way Ed would like it.
Please bring your favorite appetizer, main dish or dessert . If you have a favorite photo/memory of Ed please bring with you for Janet to add to her memory book.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the Gold Country Base of USSVI (in Folsom) or to a cause of your choice in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.