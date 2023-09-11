Eugene Harm

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, businessman and teacher, Gene is survived by his wife Sherry; sons David and Jeff (wife Cecille); grandsons Travis (wife Dani) and Curtis.
Born in Denison, Iowa, to Wilbur Henry Harm and Anna Amelia Petersen, Gene grew up on a cattle and corn farm. After college, he was recruited by Merrill Lynch investment and management company, becoming the youngest stockbroker there at the time. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Sherry; the couple later built a home on 23 acres in rural Latrobe, El Dorado County.
In the mid-1980s, Gene went to work for the State of California, where he helped develop and promote the California State Lottery, teaching seminars to hundreds of the first lottery agents.
While he worked for the state, he was also an adjunct professor teaching business and marketing classes at the Sacramento and Stockton campuses of National University. After retirement, he moved back to Iowa for three years to attend to his ailing mother; during that time also he worked in real estate.
In 2009 he returned to Latrobe to enjoy retirement with his wife in their beautiful home. The couple traveled on vacation to Canada, Ireland, Switzerland and France, but Gene’s favorite journey was to the Concours d’Elegance at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills.
Gene was known and loved for his witty sense of humor, always quick with a joke or a pun to amuse any and all. A gracious host, he welcomed family to come stay at “The Villa” for as long as they liked, providing an experience that was like a mini-vacation.
A private family celebration of life will be held next summer. In lieu of gifts or flowers, Gene and the family would welcome your prayers.
