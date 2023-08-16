Frances Fae Gordon was born in Kansas City, MO, on April 3, 1925.
Frances will be remembered for her love of family, big heart, generosity, and insightful nature. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, Eddie L. Gordon, they relocated from Joplin, MO, to San Francisco, CA and eventually to San Mateo where their four children were raised. After the children were off to college, she began her own love of education by achieving her degree in accounting from San Francisco State University. She assumed the position of Office Manager/Accountant for her husband's commercial construction business. In 1985, Frances and Eddie retired to Cameron Park, CA where Frances excelled at being an avid Bridge player. Volunteering for seven years with CASA, she was an active advocate for foster children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She passed away on August 5, 2023, at her Folsom home. She is predeceased by her husband Eddie Gordon, her parents Florence Wadleigh and Stein Moore, and her sister Jeri Yeager. She leaves her four children: Glenna Lombardi, Janice Nielsen (Niel), Karen Gordon, and Chris Gordon (Connie), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend her memorial service, being held in Cameron Park at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery at the intersection of Green Valley and Bass Lake roads at 11:30 am. on Saturday, August 26. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to your favorite charity.
