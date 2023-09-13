With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gene B. Bryant. After a long battle with cancer, Gene passed away with his wife at his side on August 29, 2023, at the age of 82.
Gene was born on October 27, 1940 in Tucumcari, NM to C.B. and Ella Mae Bryant. Gene grew up in California, where he met his one and only sweetheart, Connie Williams. Following their marriage in 1958, Gene joined the United States Air Force. He served his country with honor and dedication during the Vietnam War, a testament of his commitment to his country.
Following his Air Force service, Gene joined the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department in South Lake Tahoe, CA. He dedicated his entire career to law enforcement. After 28 years of service he retired as a Sergeant.
Gene and Connie traveled the next 15 years, visiting every state in the union, fulfilling every dream on their bucket list. They then settled in Yuma, AZ, enjoying many new friends and activities. In 2015 they moved to Green Valley, AZ.
Gene enjoyed the art of wood carving. He could always be found on the back porch working on his latest project. He loved gifting his family and friends with a special hand carved walking stick, each a representation of special times and places enjoyed together. He loved rockhounding and making the most beautiful jewelry for his family. He was also a prolific journal writer, documenting his life from an early age.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents C.B. and Ella Mae Bryant and his beloved big brother Conrad. He is survived by his loving wife Connie, his daughters Brenda Hassler (Mike), Rebecca Dotson (Tommy) and Kathy; sister Louise Rogers (Walter); 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Gene also leaves behind many lifelong friends who enriched his life with their love and friendship.
Gene will be laid to rest with full military honors at Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Gene requested donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Gene, you are loved beyond words & missed beyond measure. Godspeed.
