Jane Hamilton, resident of Placerville for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023.
Born Araminta Jane Cooper in Marshall, Arkansas on September 9, 1933, she was known at various times by her friends and loved ones as Bugsy, Janey, Mrs. H, Arameta, A.J., Auntie Jane, Mrs. Hamilton, and Janey Bear, along with Mom and Gramma.
A child of the Depression and World War II, she grew up in Tulsa and then moved to Los Angeles in the early 50’s to pursue a career in fashion modeling. There she met LA cop and law school student Lloyd “Bud” Hamilton, whom she married in 1955. Following law school, the couple moved to Placerville.
In addition to modeling, she dabbled in various careers and pastimes — Las Vegas showgirl, dental assistant, book keeper, real estate agent, office manager, etc. — but she only had two true passions: politics and her family. She worked tirelessly on campaigns for various candidates and causes throughout the 60’s and 70’s while participating in an array of clubs and organizations. She was an active and enthusiastic collaborator in her husband’s long career as a public servant, attorney, and judge. At the same time she shepherded their three children through school and on to successful careers and lives. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2007, after 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her three children — Bret Hamilton and his wife Rebeca, Heather Hamilton, and Holly Salvestrin and her husband Paul, along with five grandchildren: Michael Hamilton, Ryan and Beau Hamilton, and Anna and Grace Salvestrin.
Ultimately, her life experience far exceeded her expectations growing up in Oklahoma. She traveled the world from Asia and the Middle East to Europe and throughout the United States and Canada. She crossed seas by air and by ocean liner. She had homes in Hawaii and Oregon in addition to California. She had a life filled with intrigue and adventure and was surrounded by great friends and an adoring family. She was loved. And she will be missed.
