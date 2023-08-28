Janice Glenn Griffin passed away on July 5, 2023. She was born in Halletsville, Texas on September 16, 1939. She grew up in Halletsville and was in her sophomore year of high school when her father was transferred to Fresno, CA. She completed her high school education and graduated from Fresno High School.
She then attended the University of Oklahoma for two years. Returning to Fresno, she started working for Bank of America as a bank teller.
While working for the bank, she married Robert McDonald. They had two children, Michael and Carol. Robert worked for an oil trucking company. They moved to Moraga for several years. While living there, Janice started a business called Galaxy Business Forms. She ran the business until 2021.
Janice moved with Robert to Georgetown, where they bought a new home. While there, Robert became ill and she moved him to The Pines Rest Home in Placerville for about five years. She was his caregiver and to others at The Pines. Robert died after living there for five years. She then moved to Cameron Park from 2002 until the present. There she joined the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Placerville, and was very active in the church. She was also active in the ladies prayer group and was in charge of the quilting group. She read prayers of the people at the first service. She also helped Kathy Fritschi in the kitchen doing meal preparation. Janice was an avid bridge player, and belonged to several bridge groups. Janice met Charles at the church in 2003 and went to various church and community activities. They were married by the church in 2010, and were happily married until her death July 5, 2023.
A memorial service for Janice is planned for September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Church of Our Saviour in Placerville. Her remains will be placed in the church columbarium following the service.
Coffee will be served after the interment service as we celebrate her life.
